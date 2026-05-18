Who Is Rajkumar Singh? CBI Nabs Key Accused In High-Profile Suvendu Adhikari PA’s Murder Case

UTTAR PRADESH: CBI has arrested the gunman, Rajkumar Singh, accused in the murder of the PA of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who hailed from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, sources said. Rajkumar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation with the help of Uttar Pradesh Police. The bureau has also got his transit remand, and he is scheduled to appear before the special CBI court in Kolkata on Tuesday. Chandranath Rath was the most reliable associate of Suvendu Adhikari. He was murdered on the night of May 6, two days after the declaration of the results of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Who is Rajkumar Singh?

According to reports, CBI was aware of the whereabouts of Rajkumar Singh. They knew that he was returning from Haridwar. On the basis of the information, the CBI team set up an ambush at the toll plaza near Chhapar Police Station in Muzaffarnagar. As Rajkumar’s car reached the toll plaza early in the morning on Monday, he was apprehended by the CBI team.

An SIT was formed after the murder, with Adhikari assuring the family of Rath that they would get justice. Thereafter, the case was referred to the CBI.

It must be mentioned here that before Rath, three individuals, namely Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya, and Raj Singh, were arrested. Mishra and Maurya were arrested in Buxar, Bihar, while Raj Singh was arrested in Ballia, UP.

Political furore over Suvendu Adhikari PA’s murder

Straightaway after the murder of Rath, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held Trinamool Congress (TMC) responsible for the killing. The BJP stated that Rath’s murder was a fallout of its win in the Bengal elections, in which the party had won more than 200 seats so that Mamata Banerjee could be removed from power.

How did Suvendu Adhikari’s PA die?

The personal assistant to senior BJP politician Suvendu Adhikari, Chandranath Rath, was killed in a carefully planned attack on May 6, 2026, in Madhyamgram, West Bengal. Trained attackers blocked Rath’s SUV in a small vehicle while motorcycle riders fired at him from close quarters. Rath, aged 40, suffered gunshots to his chest and abdomen and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver accompanying him was also seriously wounded.

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