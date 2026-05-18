Watch: Panic Inside IndiGo Aircraft As 25-Minute Power Failure Traps Passengers In Sweltering Heat At Vadodara Airport

INDIGO POWER FAILURE: While a ground power unit (GPU) was providing power to an Indigo Airlines aircraft at a stop at the airport, it suddenly malfunctioned when the plane was stationary on the tarmac, leaving it completely dark and without air conditioning. This happened on flight 6E657 when the power to the cabin lights and cooling systems was lost. The passengers were trapped in the cabins, leaving them to heat up and suffocate under the hot and suffocating conditions, causing them panic and a huge uproar at the airport.

Indigo power failure at Vadodara airport

Power blackout for 25 minutes

The power failure of the Indigo flight lasted for about 25 minutes, from 8:50 pm to 9:15 pm last night. Passengers were seen waving sticks, newspapers, and other objects at them to cool them down, in an attempt to stay cool, as they found themselves in the heat. The incident has been captured on a mobile phone and is now a social media story.

What did the officials say?

The official airport regarding the Indigo power failure sources said that it was caused by a failure in the Ground Power Unit that powers the necessary electricity to the cabin lights, air conditioning and cockpit instruments during the main engine shutdown at the terminal. After the power loss, a group of airline technicians started to repair it and successfully restored the power supply.

Delay in the flight’s departure

When the lights and air conditioning were switched on, the passengers were finally relieved, and the plane took off for Delhi. The incident also caused a delay in the flight’s departure. The flight was due to take off at 08.40 pm, but because of the failure in the GPU, it took off at 10 pm.

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