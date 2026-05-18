India Reeling Under Petrol, Diesel Shortage? What Government Said Amid US-Iran War

The Central Government wants to tell people that there is no problem with petrol, diesel, LPG or natural gas in India. They say this even though some people are worried and buying a lot of fuel at once in some areas. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says that they have fuel and all the places where you can buy fuel are working normally. They are saying this because there were lines at some fuel stations. People were worried because they heard that there might not be fuel. This happened because of rumors about problems with getting fuel from countries and because the price of oil is not stable. The government is telling people not to buy much fuel and to only buy what they need. They are watching the situation closely.

The Government Says There Is Fuel

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says that India has enough petrol, diesel and LPG. Sujata Sharma, who works at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says that there is fuel for everyone in the country. The government is trying to make sure that people can always get fuel when they need it. They do not want people to worry about not being able to get fuel. The government says that all the places where fuel is made are working well and that they have oil to make the fuel that people need.

Why Did People Start Buying Much Fuel

The government is talking about this because some people started buying too much fuel. This happened in some cities where people heard rumors that there was not fuel. There were lines at some fuel stations in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar and other states. The government says that these problems were caused by people hearing information and buying too much fuel at once. They are telling people not to believe rumors that they see on the internet. The companies that sell fuel like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are also telling people that they have fuel.

India Has Enough Fuel

The government says that India has fuel to last for a long time. They say that they have fuel to last for 60 days and enough LPG to last for 45 days. This is even though there are problems with getting fuel from countries. The government is also saying that India is very good at making its fuel. They say that India can make all the petrol and diesel that it needs. The government says that they are working hard to make sure that India always has fuel. They are doing this by getting fuel from places and, by making more fuel in India.

The Government Wants People To Use Types Of Fuel

The government is also telling people to use different types of fuel for cooking. They want people to use PNG connections, induction cooktops and electric cooking appliances. The government says that they are working hard to make sure that people can always get the fuel they need. They are watching the situation closely. They are telling people not to buy too much fuel. They say that Indias fuel supply system is working well and that people should not worry.

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