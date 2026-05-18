Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed: Will Jitendra Kumar RETURN Or Not? Know Release Date, Cast, Plot & Story Details Of Prime Video Series

The lovely rural dramedy Panchayat will return with Season 5, and fans are already eager to re-enter their favourite fictional rural village, Phulera. The series, featuring Jitendra Kumar, has become one of India’s favourite OTT shows due to its identification with emotional content, simplistic humour and realistic situations. Fans are now waiting to find out what will be the next chapter for the main protagonist, Abhishek Tripathi, following the cliffhanger ending of Season 4.

Panchayat Season 5 Release Date

It has been reported that Panchayat Season 5 will come in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video. However, no premiere date has been confirmed by the makers. Reports have indicated that the makers have already started working on the new season following the success rating of Season 4.

Prime Video confirmed the news on social media by writing “Hi 5! Phulera ko wapas lane ki taiyyari shuru kijie,” and the message created a wave of excitement behind the news.

Panchayat Season 5 Cast

The makers have assured that the prominent big names in the previous season will be back for Season 5. Jitendra Kumar will again portray Abhishek Tripathi/Sachiv Ji. List of other returning actors would be Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey & Chandan Roy as Vikas.

The show is penned by Chandan Kumar and created by The Viral Fever with director Deepak Kumar Mishra also returning for the second season.

What Will Be The Fate Of Abhishek In Panchayat Season 5?

Even after the ending of season 4 with a series of unanswered questions – the time has come to expect the next season. Reportedly, the season 5 of Panchayat will focus on Abhishek’s life after taking the CAT exam and his decision whether or not to leave Phulera for higher education.

The changing political scenario in the village after the elections over will probably be something that will be shown in the second half of the story. Also, one thing that fans of the show want to know is, how will the burgeoning affection between Abhishek and Rinki unfold in the new episode.

Panchayat Season 5 OTT Platform

Like season three and season four, Panchayat season 5 will also be available on Amazon Prime Video. The show has become one of the most successful Indian originals in Amazon Prime Video and still has a massive fan base all over the world.

Why Everyone Is Expecting Season 5

The reason for the show’s popularity over the years has been its realistic portrayal of village life, heart-warming plot, and characters. Instead of being similar to other high drama shows, Panchayat echoes the emotions of the viewers with simple village life and emotional comedy.

Since it is sure that Panchayat season 5 will be released, the followers of the show are hoping again for one honest episode of Panchayat in Phulera.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, media updates, social media announcements, and official statements available at the time of writing. Release dates, cast details, and storyline information may change depending on decisions made by the makers and streaming platform.