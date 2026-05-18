Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 61: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Rs 1800 Crore, Can It Beat ‘Pushpa 2’ Milestone?

Aditya Dhar’s big espionage sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has basically had this unforgettable theatrical journey, you know. Now that the film is cruising into its historic Day 61 in theatres, the box office numbers are, naturally, starting to cool down a bit. The espionage thriller managed to pull in a pretty quiet ₹0.20 crore net domestically, which kind of shows a huge slowdown from those first, record-smashing weeks. Still, even with these small weekday collections, the film keeps inching its overall total forward, and at this point its current domestic net earnings have reached an astonishing ₹1,146.01 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Continues Its Slow Box Office Journey On Day 61

The latest tracking shows this kind of predictable fall in theatrical momentum, which is pretty normal for a commercial production kind of finishing up a two-month run, you know. Audience turnout has dropped a lot, mainly because the big multiplex chains have cut down how many daily screenings they run. Now the current single-day take looks small, sure, but it’s actually part of the last phase of a historic run that has already delighted millions of cinema lovers across the country.

Mega Theatrical Run Solidifies Ranveer’s Box Office Standing

This spy blockbuster, somehow with that crazy holding power, has permanently, sort of, boosted the lead star’s market worth within the Hindi film industry. Keeping steady ticket sales for nine full weeks really signals how broadly people have been latching onto his character, and it also sets the scene for more future movie universes to come.

Ranveer Singh Starrer Faces Tough Competition Against All-Time Records

Even after reaching the point of being the highest-grossing Hindi film in India’s domestic scene, this project has to face a kind of mountain of issues when you line it up against the absolute historical heavyweights of Indian cinema. The movie’s global gross has already crossed ₹1,798 crore in a very clean way, so it sits up on the world leaderboards, but the localized territory numbers really require another kind of long-term theatrical stamina, you know.

Historical Commercial Benchmarks Remain Untouched by Modern Sequels

While global charts are out here praising the movie’s wild financial win , it’s still kind of hard to keep up with the same theatrical muscle as those old-school action hits. The really specific regional footprints of the earlier blockbusters have kind of turned their numbers into almost legendary ceilings, and honestly, it is incredibly difficult for a single language release to go beyond that.

Can The Film Still Challenge The Massive Benchmark Set By Pushpa 2?

The big question that trade analysts are still circling around is if this spy sequel can manage to close that last stubborn financial gap and cross the lifetime domestic net of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which now sits at a kind of unbelievable ₹1,234.10 crore. Right now there’s a remaining distance of nearly ₹88 crore, and honestly it feels mathematically impossible with the current low daily collection pace.

Final Box Office Stretch Before Expected OTT Release

The theatrical run is rapidly coming to an end, and the official digital premiere on JioHotstar has been locked for June 4, 2026. Viewers who are hoping to catch the raw, uncut action on the big screen literally have only a few days left before the blockbuster shifts permanently onto streaming platforms.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore