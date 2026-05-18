8th Pay Commission: When Can Central Govt Employees Expect New Salaries And Pension Benefits?

More than six months after the government constituted the 8th pay commission, lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are now eagerly waiting to know when revised salaries and pensions will actually start reaching their accounts. As consultation meetings continue across different parts of the country, discussions around fitment factor, Dearness Allowance merger, pension revision, minimum basic pay and salary restructuring have increased curiosity among employees. Rising household expenses linked to petrol, LPG cylinders, vegetables, milk, edible oils and transportation costs have further added pressure on families waiting for the next salary revision. The main question now dominating discussions around the 8th pay commission is whether the implementation could realistically happen by April 2027.

Expert says revised salaries under new pay structure may start from April 2027 after report submission

Speaking to IndiaToday, Dr Manjeet Singh Patel explained the likely timeline for implementing revised salaries and pensions under the 8th pay commission. According to him, the current timeline broadly points toward April 2027.

Patel said the government constituted the 8th pay commission in October 2025 and later issued a gazette notification in November 2025, giving the commission 18 months to complete and submit its report. “From November onwards, if we calculate 18 months, it broadly comes around April-May,” Patel said.

He also suggested that the commission may complete its work slightly earlier than the full deadline. “If the commission submits its report two-three months earlier after completing its work, then around April 2027 people should start getting revised salaries under the 8th Pay Commission,” he explained. Patel further added that April is important because it marks the start of a new financial year. “That is why I believe people should start receiving increased salaries and pensions under the 8th Pay Commission from April 2027. There could be a delay of one or two months, but broadly I believe implementation should happen around April 2027,” he said, as per IndiaToday.

Rising prices add to the anxiety of employees

Reports say that rising inflation and daily household expenses are making employees more anxious about salary revision timeline. The implementation timeline of the 8th pay commission is being watched very closely because inflation has steadily increased financial pressure on many government employees and pensioners in recent years.

Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, milk, vegetables, edible oils, packaged food and transportation have gone up sharply. Employee unions have repeatedly argued during consultation meetings that regular Dearness Allowance hikes only provide temporary relief and are not enough to fully manage rising living costs.

This is one of the biggest reasons why employee organisations are demanding a higher fitment factor, merger of DA into basic pay, changes in the family-unit formula and quicker salary revision cycles under the 8th pay commission framework.

Union representatives have also pointed out that employees are struggling with increasing costs related to housing, healthcare, education and day-to-day expenses.

Consultation meetings continue across India as unions raise pension, manpower and outsourcing concerns

Reports say that the 8th pay commission has already started discussions with employee unions and staff representatives across multiple regions of the country. One major consultation round was held in Delhi between April 28 and April 30, where issues like pensions, salary hikes, fitment factor and allowances were discussed.

According to official notices, the next meetings are being held in Hyderabad on May 18 and 19, followed by meetings in Srinagar between June 1 and June 4. Another consultation is scheduled in Ladakh on June 8.

For lakhs of employees and retirees, the 8th pay commission is no longer being viewed as only a salary revision exercise. Many now see it as crucial financial support at a time when everyday expenses continue to rise steadily across the country.

Also Read: Inside 8th Pay Commission Wishlist Battle: Salary Hikes, Pension Reforms & Fitment Factor Demands At Centre Stage in a High-Stakes Showdown; Check Key Dates Here