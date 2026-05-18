Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs FCG Live Match?

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live Streaming: The Indian Super League (ISL) 26 season is edging towards its business end as Kerala Blasters FC are aiming for their fourth consecutive victory as they executed their moves with complete control. In their next game, the Tuskers will try to continue their winning run of three games against FC Goa. Kerala Blasters FC have played a very excellent modern style of football under Ashley Westwood, their new head coach.

FC Goa comes in this game on the back of a draw against the Mouhun Bagan as they hope to defeat the Tuskers. They have only managed one point in their previous two games as they enter the gate. FC Goa will be motivated to fight hard against the outstanding Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 match take place?

The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Monday, 18th May 2026.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 match start?

The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Monday, 18th May.

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Saheef, Hormipam, Ndiaye Fallou, Bikash Yumnam, Kevin Yoke, Vibin Mohanan, Matias Hernandes, Nihal Sudheesh, Victor Bertemou, Muhammed Ajsal

FC Goa Predicted Lineup: Hritik Tiwari (GK), Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aaksh Sangwan, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil

KBFC vs FCG: Kerala Blasters Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score (KBFC – Opp) April 11, 2026 Bengaluru FC Away (Bengaluru) Win 2 – 1 April 15, 2026 NorthEast United FC Home (Kochi) Draw 1 – 1 April 18, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Home (Kochi) Win 2 – 0 April 23, 2026 Odisha FC Home (Kochi) Win 2 – 1 May 10, 2026 Mohammedan SC Home (Kochi) Win 3 – 1

KBFC vs FCG: FC Goa Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score (FCG – Opp) April 10, 2026 Odisha FC Home (Fatorda) Win 3 – 1 April 18, 2026 Mumbai City FC Home (Fatorda) Win 2 – 0 April 24, 2026 NorthEast United FC Away (Guwahati) Win 2 – 0 May 1, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away (Jamshedpur) Loss 0 – 2 May 9, 2026 Mohun Bagan SG Home (Fatorda) Draw 1 – 1

Where to buy Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2026 tickets?

Fans can buy Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2026 tickets on District app and website.

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