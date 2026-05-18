LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

Find out exactly when and where to watch the Arsenal versus Burnley live streaming. Get complete English Premier League broadcast details for India, USA, UK and more. Will Arteta's gunners will seal the title or not? Let's find out.

Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More (Image Source: X)
Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 17:40 IST

The highly awaited English Premier League 2025-26 clash between title contenders Arsenal and recently relegated Burnley is officially set to take place in London for an explosive Matchday 37 fixture. With Mikel Arteta aiming to secure ultimate domestic glory, the Gunners desperately need a massive victory to stay ahead of Manchester City in the intense championship race. On the opposing side, Scott Parker and his Burnley squad have absolutely nothing to lose and will aim to disrupt the title ambitions of the North London giants. 

Arsenal Vs Burnley Match Details

Match/Fixture Arsenal Vs Burnley Matchday 37
Date Monday, May 18, 2026
Venue Emirates Stadium London
UK Kick Off Time 8:00 PM British Summer Time
India Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time May 19
USA Kick Off Time 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

When Is The Arsenal Vs Burnley Match?

The highly crucial English Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Burnley is officially scheduled to take place on Monday, May 18 2026. This vital Matchday 37 encounter serves as the premier Monday night football event for the weekend, bringing immense pressure on the home side to secure three critical points.

Where Is The Arsenal Vs Burnley Match?

This massive title-deciding encounter will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium, located in North London. The famous home ground of Arsenal holds a massive capacity of over sixty thousand passionate supporters who will undoubtedly create an incredibly hostile and electrifying atmosphere for the visiting Burnley squad tonight.

You Might Be Interested In

When And Where To Watch Arsenal Vs Burnley Match In India?

For the massive Indian football fanbase, the English Premier League fixture will officially kick off on Tuesday, May 19 2026, at 12:30 AM IST. Indian viewers can easily catch all the live television action on the Star Sports Network channels. Furthermore, fans can stream the match digitally via the Disney Hotstar and JioStar platforms.

When And Where To Watch Arsenal Vs Burnley Match In USA?

Football lovers across USA can watch the intense Arsenal versus Burnley match live on Monday, May 18 2026, at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. The official NBC Sports network and USA Network will handle the direct television broadcast, while the Peacock streaming application will provide comprehensive digital access across the country.

When And Where To Watch Arsenal Vs Burnley Match In UK?

United Kingdom (UK) viewers can easily watch this thrilling Monday night football broadcast on May 18 2026, starting exactly at 8:00 PM British Summer Time. The match will be broadcast exclusively live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League television channels for all domestic viewers.

Also Read – FIFA World Cup 2026 Update: Full Schedule, Teams, India Broadcast & Opening Ceremony Performers

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More
Tags: ArsenalArsenal Vs BurnleyArsenal Vs Burnley Live StreamingBukayo SakaBurnleyDeclan Ricedisney hotstarEnglish premier leagueindiaLeandro Trossardlive streamingMartin OdegaardMikel ArtetaNBC SportsScott ParkerSky SportsukUSA

RELATED News

WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs FCG Live Match?

CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

LATEST NEWS

Honda City 2026 Facelift: Features, Top Model Price, On-Road Price In Delhi & Full Details

Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

Iran Forms New Body To Oversee Strait Of Hormuz Operations As Tehran Responds To US Peace Proposal Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

Michael Box Office Collection Day 25: Jaafar Jackson’s Starrer Earns ₹60.53 Crore India Net, Worldwide Total Crosses ₹5,800 Crore

India Reeling Under Petrol, Diesel Shortage? What Government Said Amid US-Iran War

Bangalore Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning Across Karnataka Capital| Check Forecast

From Indore Dreams to Mumbai Spotlight: Sonnal Singh’s Inspiring Journey to Stardom

What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently

Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

Air India Flights Disrupted at Mumbai Airport After AIASL Ground Staff Strike Over Wage Hike Demands, Over 15 Services Delayed

Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More
Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More
Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More
Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

QUICK LINKS