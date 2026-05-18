Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

The highly awaited English Premier League 2025-26 clash between title contenders Arsenal and recently relegated Burnley is officially set to take place in London for an explosive Matchday 37 fixture. With Mikel Arteta aiming to secure ultimate domestic glory, the Gunners desperately need a massive victory to stay ahead of Manchester City in the intense championship race. On the opposing side, Scott Parker and his Burnley squad have absolutely nothing to lose and will aim to disrupt the title ambitions of the North London giants.

Arsenal Vs Burnley Match Details

Match/Fixture Arsenal Vs Burnley Matchday 37 Date Monday, May 18, 2026 Venue Emirates Stadium London UK Kick Off Time 8:00 PM British Summer Time India Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time May 19 USA Kick Off Time 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

When Is The Arsenal Vs Burnley Match?

The highly crucial English Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Burnley is officially scheduled to take place on Monday, May 18 2026. This vital Matchday 37 encounter serves as the premier Monday night football event for the weekend, bringing immense pressure on the home side to secure three critical points.

Where Is The Arsenal Vs Burnley Match?

This massive title-deciding encounter will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium, located in North London. The famous home ground of Arsenal holds a massive capacity of over sixty thousand passionate supporters who will undoubtedly create an incredibly hostile and electrifying atmosphere for the visiting Burnley squad tonight.

When And Where To Watch Arsenal Vs Burnley Match In India?

For the massive Indian football fanbase, the English Premier League fixture will officially kick off on Tuesday, May 19 2026, at 12:30 AM IST. Indian viewers can easily catch all the live television action on the Star Sports Network channels. Furthermore, fans can stream the match digitally via the Disney Hotstar and JioStar platforms.

When And Where To Watch Arsenal Vs Burnley Match In USA?

Football lovers across USA can watch the intense Arsenal versus Burnley match live on Monday, May 18 2026, at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. The official NBC Sports network and USA Network will handle the direct television broadcast, while the Peacock streaming application will provide comprehensive digital access across the country.

When And Where To Watch Arsenal Vs Burnley Match In UK?

United Kingdom (UK) viewers can easily watch this thrilling Monday night football broadcast on May 18 2026, starting exactly at 8:00 PM British Summer Time. The match will be broadcast exclusively live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League television channels for all domestic viewers.

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