Why India Is Not Playing FIFA World Cup 2026? Qualification Process and Key Reasons Explained

FIFA World Cup 2026: The fans of football in India have been wondering why the national football team has not qualified for the FIFA World Cup despite the growth of popularity in the game in the country. Since the FIFA World Cup 2026 was going to comprise 48 teams compared to the previous edition, which had 32 teams, there were many expectations that the team from India would get through to the FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, India could not participate in the FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify during the AFC qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team from India could not beat its competitors from Asia because of poor performance during key matches.

How FIFA World Cup Qualification Works

Each continent has its own qualifying procedure for the FIFA World Cup. The AFC conducts the World Cup qualifying process on the Asian continent, where countries play in many stages over several years. In the case of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there were more qualifying slots allocated to the Asian continent since the tournament was increased from 32 to 48 teams. However, the competition was still tough due to countries like Japan, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Australia dominating the game in Asia. India competed in the AFC qualification rounds but did not advance further to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

India’s Performance in Qualifiers

India had a hard time during the second round of the AFC qualifiers and failed to win sufficient games to progress further. The Indian team had to compete with more experienced teams of higher-ranking Asian countries, which have better football systems. India lost some games due to their defensive vulnerability and inconsistency in attack. The FIFA ranking of India’s national team has been far behind that of most top football nations of Asia.

India Football Infrastructure

One of the most important reasons for India’s non-involvement of India in the FIFA World Cup is the poor football infrastructure in comparison with other countries that play football professionally. While the ISL has certainly improved football in the country, many football experts feel that India requires:

Grassroots development

More youth academies

Better coaching systems

Football culture in schools and colleges

Better training facilities

It is believed by many football experts that India requires investments in youth development to become competitive at an international level.

Tough Competition in Asia for FIFA World Cup

The development in Asian football has been rapid during the past ten years. Nations such as Japan and South Korea participate in the FIFA World Cup and also have their players playing in Europe’s best leagues. On the other hand, nations such as Qatar, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Jordan have also developed significantly in recent times. India is one nation that cannot be considered among the strong football nations at present.

Can India Qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Future?

Even though India failed to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, many experts think that India can progress in the coming days, provided that there is an investment in the development of football. With the increase in the number of participating countries to 48, Asian countries have more chances of qualifying. International exposure, improved grassroots systems, and better league structures could eventually make India competent in Asia. However, according to experts, there will be a need for considerable improvement in Indian football to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.





FAQ’s:

1. Who is the best footballer in India?



Sunil Chhetri

2. Who is the current captain of the Indian football team?

Sunil Chhetri

3. Who is the head coach of the Indian football team?

Igor Štimac

4. Has India ever qualified for the FIFA World Cup?

India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup