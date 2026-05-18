Maruti Suzuki Starts Production At Second Plant Of Its Kharkhoda Facility, Annual Manufacturing Capacity Reaches 5 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has begun commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana, raising overall production capacity to 5 lakh units per year, the firm announced.

The newly operational plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units. “This second plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, taking the total capacity at Kharkhoda to 5 lakh units,” the company said.

The Kharkhoda facility currently manufactures the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The company had earlier stated its plan to add 5 lakh units of production capacity during FY 2026-27, and the second plant at Kharkhoda is part of that expansion.

Once fully developed, the Kharkhoda facility is expected to have a total capacity of 10 lakh vehicles per annum, making it one of Suzuki Motor Corporation’s largest four-wheeler manufacturing sites globally.

The foundation stone for the Kharkhoda manufacturing facility was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022.

The expansion comes as Maruti Suzuki continues to increase manufacturing capacity in line with its planned production growth in India. The company’s Haryana operations remain one of its major manufacturing hubs, with multiple plants located in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda contributing to domestic production. (ANI)