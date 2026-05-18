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Home > Business News > Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out

Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out

Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out
Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 18:41 IST

The Narmada Story releases powerful anthem, saluting the courage of Madhya Pradesh Women Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Real-life IPS officer Simala Prasad’s film The Narmada Story releases powerful anthem song, highlights women power featuring Anjali Patil, Zarina Wahab and Ashwini Kalsekar 

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Real-life IPS officer Simala Prasad’s much-awaited film The Narmada Story has unveiled its powerful anthem song. Filled with patriotism, courage, women empowerment and the pride of khaki, the anthem grandly showcases the bravery, dedication and valor of the Madhya Pradesh Women Police.

Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out

The anthem opens with Simala Prasad in police uniform training alongside a large group of women police officers. Throughout the anthem, themes of patriotism, duty, courage and determination are portrayed through impactful visuals. In one striking sequence, Simala Prasad is seen arresting a criminal on the streets, symbolizing fearlessness and justice. The anthem strongly reflects the spirit of national pride, responsibility and courage.

In the second half of the anthem, National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil appears in a powerful role as a police constable. Zarina Wahab is seen leading a protest movement, while Ashwini Kalsekar leaves a strong impact through emotional moments. This portion beautifully blends women empowerment with social resistance and emotional strength.

The anthem also features impactful glimpses of Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari and Ishtiyak Khan. The final shot of the anthem is especially powerful, showing Simala Prasad loading a pistol, emerging as a symbol of justice and resistance. The lyrics are filled with valor, patriotism, respect for khaki and the spirit of women power, creating an uplifting and inspiring experience for audiences.

The music and lyrics of the film have been composed by Manik Batra, while the film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Zaigham Imam. The Narmada Story is an emotional and powerful crime drama set in Madhya Pradesh, telling the story of the struggle, courage and fight for justice led by a tribal woman and a woman sub-inspector.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68O-le9Z9nk

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out
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Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out

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Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out
Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out
Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out
Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out

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