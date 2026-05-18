Bangalore Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning Across Karnataka Capital| Check Forecast

Bangalore residents may be treated to another nice but erratic weather day on May 18 as India Meteorological department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rain, cloudy skies and thunderstorm activity in different parts of the city. The weather department also warned of violent winds and lightning spells in the evening hours, as pre-monsoon showers persist in Karnataka.

The recent rain spell is already showing some signs of relief from soaring summer temperatures in Bangalore. In that context, weather experts say changing wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea are responsible for the sustained rain activity in South India.

Bangalore Temperature Today, 18 May 2026

According to IMD predictions, Bangalore maximum temperature may come between 29 to 31°C, while minimum temperature may hover between 21 to 22°C. While many North Indian cities are experiencing a freak heatwave, Bangalore’s temperature is likely to remain comparatively cooler due to persistent cloud cover and rain activity.

Some parts of the city may have overcast skies for the entire afternoon followed by rain showers in the evening or nighttime hours. Humidity is also likely to rise after the rainfall.

Rain And Thunderstorm Alert In Bangalore

When the IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied with gusty winds in some parts of Bangalore Urban and nearby districts, people have to stay alert as wind speed could reach up to 40 kmph during thunderstorm activity.

Residents have also been advised to be careful when weather change happens abruptly.

The traffic may also be affected as there may be slowdown of traffic in low-lying areas during heavy rainfall which may happen during busy evening time traffic.

In last few weeks, several parts of Bangalore are faced with waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion after heavy pre-monsoon showers.

Karnataka Weather Today, 18 May 2026

Apart from Bangalore, rain activity is expected over this week in several districts including Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and also coastal districts. The IMD has predicted the chances of scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activity might persist in some parts of Karnataka over the next few days because of favorable atmospheric conditions.

The weather officials have advised people to carry an umbrella and to be careful under trees when lightning activity commences and to keep an eye on the weather bulletins published throughout the day.

Also Read: [LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

Disclaimer: This article is based on weather forecasts, publicly available reports, and updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at the time of writing. Weather conditions may change rapidly, and readers are advised to follow official IMD advisories and local authorities for the latest updates.