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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning

Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning

Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): There might be some rain in a districts in the northeastern part of Bihar but not everywhere. Bihar is still very hot. People should be careful because of the heatwave, in Bihar.

Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 14:52 IST

Bihar is really suffering from a heatwave on May 18 2026. The temperature is going above 40°C in areas like Patna, Gaya, Rohtas and Buxar. The India Meteorological Department has warned people about the heatwave in places. This is because of the winds coming from the west and the humidity which is making the days very hot in Bihar. There may be some rain and thunder in an areas in the northeast.. Most of Bihar will be hot and dry. The authorities are telling people to stay from the sun during the afternoon and drink plenty of water because the heat is getting worse. Bihar is experiencing a lot of heat and the India Meteorological Department is keeping an eye on the situation, in Bihar.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning Across Bihar

The India Meteorological Department says that the heatwave in central Bihar districts will keep going on. Some places like Rohtas, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Nawada and Gaya are really hot now. These are the places where the temperature’s the highest in the state. The weather people think that the hot wind coming from the west is not letting the temperature go down at night. This is making the cities like Patna very uncomfortable and hot. The heatwave is making life difficult for people, in these areas.

Patna, Gaya and Dehri Among Hottest Cities in Bihar

The temperature in Patna was around 40.6°C. Dehri in Rohtas district was really hot at nearly 42.6°C. This is what the weather reports said. Other places like Gaya, Buxar and Aurangabad were also very hot with temperatures above 40°C. People living in these districts are feeling the heat a lot. They say it is very hot during the day. The nights are also warm. The humidity levels are making them feel very uncomfortable. The temperature and humidity are making life difficult for the people, in Patna, Dehri, Gaya, Buxar and Aurangabad.

You Might Be Interested In
City Maximum Temperature
Patna 40.6°C
Dehri (Rohtas) 42.6°C
Gaya 41°C+
Buxar 40°C+
Aurangabad 40°C+

Rainfall Expected in Some Bihar Districts

Most areas are still really hot.. Some places in northeastern Bihar like Kishanganj, Araria and Purnia might get some rain and thunderstorms. This is because the weather is changing in India. The weather people think that some areas will have winds and the weather will change a bit over the next few days.. It is not going to get cooler anytime soon. The heat will still be there, for a while.

Health Advisory Issued Amid Rising Temperatures

Health officials are telling people to stay when it gets really hot in the afternoon. They should also drink plenty of water. Not stay outside for too long. People who are most at risk from the heatwave are kids, old people and those who work outside. Experts are also warning that at night it might not get as cool as usual in cities. This can cause problems, like dehydration and illnesses related to the heat.

Bihar 10-Day Heat Forecast: Patna, Dehri, Gaya, Buxar & Aurangabad

Date Patna Dehri (Rohtas) Gaya Buxar Aurangabad
May 18 41°C 43°C 42°C 41°C 40°C
May 19 42°C 44°C 43°C 42°C 41°C
May 20 43°C 44°C 43°C 42°C 42°C
May 21 42°C 43°C 42°C 41°C 41°C
May 22 41°C 43°C 42°C 41°C 40°C
May 23 40°C 42°C 41°C 40°C 40°C
May 24 39°C 41°C 40°C 40°C 39°C
May 25 40°C 42°C 41°C 40°C 40°C
May 26 41°C 43°C 42°C 41°C 41°C
May 27 40°C 42°C 41°C 40°C 40°C

Today’s Sunrise & Sunset Time (May 18, 2026)

City Sunrise Sunset
Patna 5:02 AM 6:29 PM
Dehri (Rohtas) 5:08 AM 6:33 PM
Gaya 5:05 AM 6:30 PM
Buxar 5:10 AM 6:35 PM
Aurangabad 5:06 AM 6:31 PM

Also Read: Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

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Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning
Tags: Bihar heatwave todayBihar IMD alertBihar temperature newsBihar weather May 18 2026Buxar weather todayGaya temperature todayPatna weather updateRohtas heatwave news

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Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning

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Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning
Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning
Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning
Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning

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