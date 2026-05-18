Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning

Bihar is really suffering from a heatwave on May 18 2026. The temperature is going above 40°C in areas like Patna, Gaya, Rohtas and Buxar. The India Meteorological Department has warned people about the heatwave in places. This is because of the winds coming from the west and the humidity which is making the days very hot in Bihar. There may be some rain and thunder in an areas in the northeast.. Most of Bihar will be hot and dry. The authorities are telling people to stay from the sun during the afternoon and drink plenty of water because the heat is getting worse. Bihar is experiencing a lot of heat and the India Meteorological Department is keeping an eye on the situation, in Bihar.
IMD Issues Heatwave Warning Across Bihar
The India Meteorological Department says that the heatwave in central Bihar districts will keep going on. Some places like Rohtas, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Nawada and Gaya are really hot now. These are the places where the temperature’s the highest in the state. The weather people think that the hot wind coming from the west is not letting the temperature go down at night. This is making the cities like Patna very uncomfortable and hot. The heatwave is making life difficult for people, in these areas.
Patna, Gaya and Dehri Among Hottest Cities in Bihar
The temperature in Patna was around 40.6°C. Dehri in Rohtas district was really hot at nearly 42.6°C. This is what the weather reports said. Other places like Gaya, Buxar and Aurangabad were also very hot with temperatures above 40°C. People living in these districts are feeling the heat a lot. They say it is very hot during the day. The nights are also warm. The humidity levels are making them feel very uncomfortable. The temperature and humidity are making life difficult for the people, in Patna, Dehri, Gaya, Buxar and Aurangabad.
|City
|Maximum Temperature
|Patna
|40.6°C
|Dehri (Rohtas)
|42.6°C
|Gaya
|41°C+
|Buxar
|40°C+
|Aurangabad
|40°C+
Rainfall Expected in Some Bihar Districts
Most areas are still really hot.. Some places in northeastern Bihar like Kishanganj, Araria and Purnia might get some rain and thunderstorms. This is because the weather is changing in India. The weather people think that some areas will have winds and the weather will change a bit over the next few days.. It is not going to get cooler anytime soon. The heat will still be there, for a while.
Health Advisory Issued Amid Rising Temperatures
Health officials are telling people to stay when it gets really hot in the afternoon. They should also drink plenty of water. Not stay outside for too long. People who are most at risk from the heatwave are kids, old people and those who work outside. Experts are also warning that at night it might not get as cool as usual in cities. This can cause problems, like dehydration and illnesses related to the heat.
Bihar 10-Day Heat Forecast: Patna, Dehri, Gaya, Buxar & Aurangabad
|Date
|Patna
|Dehri (Rohtas)
|Gaya
|Buxar
|Aurangabad
|May 18
|41°C
|43°C
|42°C
|41°C
|40°C
|May 19
|42°C
|44°C
|43°C
|42°C
|41°C
|May 20
|43°C
|44°C
|43°C
|42°C
|42°C
|May 21
|42°C
|43°C
|42°C
|41°C
|41°C
|May 22
|41°C
|43°C
|42°C
|41°C
|40°C
|May 23
|40°C
|42°C
|41°C
|40°C
|40°C
|May 24
|39°C
|41°C
|40°C
|40°C
|39°C
|May 25
|40°C
|42°C
|41°C
|40°C
|40°C
|May 26
|41°C
|43°C
|42°C
|41°C
|41°C
|May 27
|40°C
|42°C
|41°C
|40°C
|40°C
Today’s Sunrise & Sunset Time (May 18, 2026)
|City
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Patna
|5:02 AM
|6:29 PM
|Dehri (Rohtas)
|5:08 AM
|6:33 PM
|Gaya
|5:05 AM
|6:30 PM
|Buxar
|5:10 AM
|6:35 PM
|Aurangabad
|5:06 AM
|6:31 PM
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