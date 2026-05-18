Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning

Bihar is really suffering from a heatwave on May 18 2026. The temperature is going above 40°C in areas like Patna, Gaya, Rohtas and Buxar. The India Meteorological Department has warned people about the heatwave in places. This is because of the winds coming from the west and the humidity which is making the days very hot in Bihar. There may be some rain and thunder in an areas in the northeast.. Most of Bihar will be hot and dry. The authorities are telling people to stay from the sun during the afternoon and drink plenty of water because the heat is getting worse. Bihar is experiencing a lot of heat and the India Meteorological Department is keeping an eye on the situation, in Bihar.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning Across Bihar

The India Meteorological Department says that the heatwave in central Bihar districts will keep going on. Some places like Rohtas, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Nawada and Gaya are really hot now. These are the places where the temperature’s the highest in the state. The weather people think that the hot wind coming from the west is not letting the temperature go down at night. This is making the cities like Patna very uncomfortable and hot. The heatwave is making life difficult for people, in these areas.

Patna, Gaya and Dehri Among Hottest Cities in Bihar