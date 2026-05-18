Pune Horror: Drunk Man Beats Wife, Pours Acid On Her Genitals Over Affair Suspicion

A case of domestic violence that is shocking indeed has come up from Pune city, wherein the accused physically abused his wife severely and dumped toxic toilet cleaner on her genital organs on the suspicion of her being involved in an affair outside marriage. The case has become a subject of public outrage among growing incidences of violence against women and domestic abuse across the nation. Reports say that the accused continuously harassed his wife over her being untrue towards him and regularly beat her up at home. According to sources, the wife endured all kinds of mental and physical abuse until she could no longer tolerate it and decided to take the help of the police. In addition, the accused had warned her not to tell anyone about the happenings in their family. Finally, she gathered up the courage and filed a complaint against the accused to the police. The case has brought into focus once again how critical it becomes to have effective safety measures and prompt actions against such cases.

Woman Reportedly Locked Within The House for Several Days

According to information received from police officials, the case apparently occurred in Uruli Kanchan, which is located in Pune district. The accused man reportedly beat up his 24 year old wife through kicks and blows and poured toilet cleaner acid on her private parts after getting it from the bathroom. It has also been reported that the victim cried out for help, but the accused allegedly locked the house and beat her more when she cried. According to reports, some neighbors had gathered outside the house hearing her shouting so loud, but the woman said she did not utter a word due to constant threats of death from her husband. As per the reports, the accused man allegedly kept the woman confined in the house for almost 15 days without any medical care despite sustaining grievous injuries to herself. Finally, she escaped when the accused left for work and went to her parental home along with her two daughters.

Case Registered Against the Accused Person

Pune Rural Police has registered a case against the accused under different provisions of the law regarding sexual assaults, acid attacks, criminal intimidation, and domestic violence, after the complaint was filed by the victim, who was then rushed to Sassoon Hospital, Pune, for a medical check-up and treatment. Further investigation of the case is being carried out. Police are looking into the order of events and collecting statements from the neighbors and relatives linked with the case.

The Problem of Domestic Violence Resurfaces

This latest development has brought the problem of domestic violence and assault against women into sharp focus once again. Social activists and people from the area have urged stringent action be taken against the accused, describing the incident as inhumane and shocking. According to experts, cases of acid attacks within homes are even more alarming since not only do the victims suffer physical injuries but psychological trauma as well.

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