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Home > Sports News > CSK vs SRH Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Thala | Predicted Playing XIs

CSK vs SRH Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Thala | Predicted Playing XIs

MS Dhoni could finally return for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. The latest CSK injury update suggests Thala is fit, while fans await confirmation alongside predicted playing XIs for the must-win encounter.

Will MS Dhoni play CSK vs SRH? Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL
Will MS Dhoni play CSK vs SRH? Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 15:21 IST

CSK vs SRH Injury News: Chennai Super Kings will be hosting the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. But all the eyes will be on the pre-match training from the CSK camp. The thousands of passionate fans at Chepauk and millions sitting at home will be tuning in to possibly get a glimpse of MS Dhoni, with him having not played a single game in the IPL 2026 so far. Thala, as he is fondly called, has been sidelined with injuries throughout the season. With the Super Kings playing their final home game of the season, fans wait for their answer to the question of whether MS Dhoni will play in CSK vs SRH. 

CSK vs SRH: Will MS Dhoni play today IPL 2026 match at Chepauk?

It has been a long wait for the fans as they look for the day that MS Dhoni plays in IPL 2026. The former Chennai Super Kings captain was originally supposed to be out for only a couple of weeks, missing not more than 4-5 games. However, it has been 12 games since the five-time champions have played without their Thala. Given that CSK is playing its last game at home, fans on the internet have speculated that tonight is the night the wicketkeeper-batter might return to action.

CSK vs SRH: Latest Update On MS Dhoni Injury

The latest update on MS Dhoni’s injury is that the former CSK captain is fit to play. However, there have been reports that, despite being fit enough, Dhoni has continued to be on the sidelines. The reason behind Dhoni not playing for the Super Kings in the last few games is that he does not wish to change the winning combination of the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. Dhoni even practiced in the pre-match session, which most of the other CSK players opted out of it. 

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CSK vs SRH: Will Dian Forrester play today for Chennai Super Kings?

Dian Forrester was named in the Chennai Super Kings squad as a replacement for Jamie Overton. Overton’s absence was felt in the last game as CSK lost against Lucknow Super Giants. It will be interesting to see if Ruturaj Gaikwad and the team management will give Forrester his IPL debut tonight in a must-win clash. 

IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Dian Forrester / MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson; Impact Player: Mukesh Choudhary

SRH Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora / Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain; Impact Player: Praful Hinge

Also Read: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 63 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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CSK vs SRH Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Thala | Predicted Playing XIs
Tags: chennai super kingsChepauk StadiumCSK playing XICSK vs SRHIPL 2026ms dhoniRuturaj GaikwadSRH playing XISunrisers Hyderabad

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CSK vs SRH Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Thala | Predicted Playing XIs
CSK vs SRH Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Thala | Predicted Playing XIs
CSK vs SRH Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Thala | Predicted Playing XIs
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