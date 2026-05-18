Why Is Amruta Fadnavis Going Viral? Maharashtra CM’s Wife Trolled Over Cannes Admission

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis went viral as she recently stated that she would skip her planned Cannes Film Festival trip after PM Narendra Modi’s appeal on austerity measures and less foreign travel. The statement she made instantly caught the attention of the internet. Mixed reactions were witnessed across social media platforms.

Why Did Amruta Fadnavis Skip Cannes?

Amruta Fadnavis said that she got an invitation to walk the red carpet at Cannes film festival and represent the culture and heritage of Maharashtra at the international event. But she chose not to travel as the “nation comes first” during this time after the Prime Minister appealed to the people to reduce unnecessary foreign visits and also to conserve fuel.

She further mentioned that the artisans from Maharashtra had been working for nearly three months to create a special handloom paithani saree for the occasion. Even then, she made a decision to cancel her visit to the international film festival and called it a tough but important one.

Social Media Erupts

Soon after the video statement went viral, reactions started pouring in on social media platforms. While her supporters hailed her for supporting the appeal of PM, many netizens mocked the announcement and it soon turned into memes and jokes on social media.

Amruta Fadnavis is a Neeta Ambani from Meesho. https://t.co/LzTN750RUT — BHK🇮🇳 (@BHKslams) May 17, 2026

Some questioned the need to go public with the Cannes invitation and others took a swipe at the selection, stating it was as if everyone else was “sacrificing” their foreign travel.

PM Modi’s Austerity Appeal

The controversy comes just days after PM Modi had appealed to people and government functionaries to save fuel and avoid non-essential expenditures in the wake of global economic turmoil and crude oil-related fears. However, the Prime Minister later clarified that there are “no plans whatsoever to put any restriction or tax on foreign travel”. He rubbished such reports as “totally false”.

Who Is Amruta Fadnavis?

Amruta Fadnavis is a banker, singer, and social activist who continues to dominate the limelight, courtesy her various social outings, music ventures, and political affiliations. Over the years, she has often been in the news for her public statements and social media activities.

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