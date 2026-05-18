Delhi-NCR Rain Alert Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad | Check Forecast

According to a new IMD weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on May 18, strong surface winds, isolated thunderstorm activity, dust storms and light rainfall is expected in some areas in the later parts of the day. While Delhi-NCR is continuing to be plagued by severe heat wave conditions, any sudden change in weather might bring a bit of relief to the people in the evening.

Five-seven days of wet-weather and sun has led to instability in atmosphere and so most parts of North India are expecting a sudden change in weather. According to the India Meteorological Department, individual parts of Delhi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Kanpur are expecting wind of 20-30 kmph with gusts up to 40-50 kmph at times. The western disturbances and pre-monsoon weather patterns are the reasons for expecting this change in weather.

Delhi Weather Today, 18 May 2026

Expected temperature will remain very hot during the day with range between 43 and 45 degrees. Chance of cloud cover, dust storms and isolated heavy rain in latter part of the day. The Indian Meteorological Department has also warned of strong winds during the day.

Above normal temperatures are observed in Safdarjung observatory while other places are expecting heat conditions during the day.

Noida Weather Today, 18 May 2026

Hot & dry day in Noida & Greater Noida. Thunderstorms with gale-force winds may occur during the late evening time. The authorities have warned about sharp change in the weather especially for commuters & bikers.

After the rainfall activity, there will be a rise in humidity and the weather condition might be very uncomfortable. But will be refreshed after the short period of respite for cooling off.

Gurugram Weather Today, 18 May 2026

Rain relief cannot be grimaced for Gurugram today, as it is still under IMD weather watch with temperatures consistently soaring beyond 40°C. The region could see a threat of strong dusty winds and sporadic showers later this day. IMD says that even wind speed could pick up during the afternoon and even into the evening.

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions across Haryana & Delhi-NCR, people are urged to avoid any unnecessary direct exposure to the outdoors and especially during the hottest part of the day.

Ghaziabad Weather Today, 18 May 2026

The extent of somewhat of cloudiness is expected in Ghaziabad with high probability of thunder shots during the late day. In evening and night times, strong wind gusts and sand storms could also lower the visibility in some regions of the city. The maximum temperature during day may decline upto 41°C and 44°C.

Drivers are made aware of it with sudden storm or rain by the weather officials.

Faridabad Weather Today, 18 May 2026

Faridabad’s weather will also be gusty winds with some cloudiness during the day with high probability of isolated rainfall. Though waterfall of rainfall across the country remains scattered, experts hope change in direction of wind will offer some relief from all this heat wave as night approaches.

IMD Advisory For Delhi-NCR Residents

IMD advised those residing in Delhi-NCR to be alert against thunderstorm activities as well avoid getting near to weak structures, trees and electric poles at times of strong wind. They also need to keep themselves hydrated and wear light clothing and avoid direct sunlight in afternoon as heat sensation is expected to intensify this week.

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Today (May 18, 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, IMD Warns of Heatwave, Rains & Thunderstorm Activity Across State