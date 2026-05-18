Chennai Weather Rain Alert for CSK vs SRH IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at MA Chidambaram Stadium

High-voltage cricket action returns to the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, 18 May 2026, as the Chennai Super Kings welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Match 63. While the battle for playoff positions rages furiously between the two titanic teams, all attention is now turning toward the cloud-covered skies above Chepauk. The India Meteorological Department has now delivered new rain alerts to the area, suggesting atmospheric fluctuations could cause abrupt disruptions to today’s schedule.

CSK Vs SRH Chennai Current Weather Conditions

The current daytime weather conditions in Chennai are heavily cloudy and immensely humid as both teams prepare for the high-voltage evening clash. The active live temperature in the city stands at 36°C, but the scorching heat feels like a staggering 46°C due to the moisture levels. The surface wind is blowing from the south at a steady speed of 13 mph while the current humidity sits around 59%. There is an active daytime precipitation chance of 22 percent meaning light cloudy covers are already enveloping the stadium area before the official toss takes place.

CSK Vs SRH Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

As per the official India Meteorological Department daily bulletin issued on Monday, May 18 2026, the forecast for the evening sounds extremely genuine, as it warns of scattered thunderstorms. The maximum high temperature is predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum low temperature should be around 30 degrees Celsius during the day and night, respectively. The chances of precipitation in the day are recorded to be as high as 35%, with thunder clouds completely taking over north-east Tamil Nadu. The journey West wind speed is likely to reach 15 mph, while the actual humidity will increase heavily to 67 per cent between the match hours, making the colossal dew factor rather unavoidable for the second batting side.

Last 5 IPL Matches At MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai

Tournament Match Number Match Scoreline Details Final Match Outcome Player Of The Match Award Match 7 CSK 209/5 vs PBKS 210/5 Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets Priyansh Arya Match 18 CSK 212/2 vs DC 189/10 Chennai Super Kings won by 23 runs Sanju Samson Match 22 CSK 192/5 vs KKR 160/7 Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs Noor Ahmad Match 37 CSK 158/7 vs GT 162/2 Gujarat Titans won by 8 wickets Kagiso Rabada Match 44 CSK 160/2 vs MI 159/7 Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets Ruturaj Gaikwad Match 53 CSK 208/5 vs LSG 203/8 Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets Jamie Overton

Last 10 Days Weather Report In Chennai

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature May 9 2026 37°C 29°C May 10 2026 37°C 30°C May 11 2026 36°C 30°C May 12 2026 35°C 29°C May 13 2026 35°C 29°C May 14 2026 36°C 30°C May 15 2026 34°C 28°C May 16 2026 35°C 29°C May 17 2026 36°C 30°C May 18 2026 36°C 30°C

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