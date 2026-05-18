Who Is Anitha R. Radhakrishnan? DMK MLA Behind ‘Vijay Government Won’t Last 6 Months’ Prediction

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, a senior DMK leader and long-time MLA from Tiruchendur, has once again drawn attention in Tamil Nadu politics after making a sharp comment on the newly formed TVK-led government under Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. He claimed that the government would not last beyond 6 months, triggering a fresh political debate in the state. Radhakrishnan is not a new name in Tamil Nadu politics. He has been elected multiple times from Tiruchendur and has also served as a minister in previous state governments. Over the years, he has moved between major Dravidian parties, but has remained a strong electoral figure in his constituency.

The Controversial “Six-Month” Prediction

The latest controversy began when Radhakrishnan publicly said that the Vijay-led government would collapse within a few months. He made the remark during a party event, also expressing confidence that DMK would return to power in the future. His statement quickly spread across political circles, with supporters calling it a bold assessment and critics describing it as unnecessary provocation.

Who Is Anitha R. Radhakrishnan?

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan is a senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister handling Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare, and Animal Husbandry. He has served multiple terms as MLA from Tiruchendur and holds long political experience across key portfolios in the state government.

Political Rivalry Between DMK And TVK Intensifies

The comment comes at a time when Tamil Nadu politics is seeing a major shift, with TVK emerging as a strong new force after its electoral win. The DMK, now in opposition, has been increasingly vocal in its criticism of the ruling party. Radhakrishnan’s remarks are being seen as part of this larger political confrontation between the two parties.

Questions Over Mandate And Stability

Moreover, in his remarks, the DMK leader also questioned the stability and strength of the new government. He pointed to internal political equations and public mandate issues as reasons for his prediction. However, the ruling party has not officially responded in detail to his comments so far.

With decades of experience in electoral politics, Radhakrishnan continues to remain an influential figure in southern Tamil Nadu. His statements often attract attention due to his long political career and strong hold in his constituency.

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