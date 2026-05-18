She Was Drug Addict: Twisha Sharma Death Case Takes Shocking Turn, Ex-Judge Mother-In-Law Denies Harassment Charges

After the death of 31-year-old pregnant woman Twisha Sharma in Madhya Pradesh, a news twist has emerged in the case that is currently being investigated by a special investigation team formed by the state government. The mother-in-law of the deceased has claimed that her daughter-in-law, Twisha, died of suicide as she was addicted to drugs and witnessed frequent mood swings. Girbaa Singh, a retired sessions judge, made these comments after reports of harassment and dowry allegations emerged against her son Samarth Singh.

Twisha Sharma Took Narcotic Substances: Girbaa Singh In Her Bail Application

Twisha Sharma was found hanging last week at her home in Bhopal. She was originally from Noida and had married Samarth Singh after meeting on a dating app. According to reports, Twisha had sent distress messages to her close friend shortly before her death. Her parents have accused her in-laws of murdering her. They also blamed her mother-in-law for influencing the proceedings of the case, misusing the position of a retired judge.

Girbaa Singh, in her bail application filed on Monday at the Bhopal district court, claimed that Twisha was dependent on a narcotic substance and she was emotionally distressed, leading to her suicide.

An FIR has been registered against the husband and his mother under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to dowry death. Authorities have also constituted an SIT to investigate the allegations surrounding the case.

How Twisha Sharma Married Samarth Singh

Investigators said Twisha, originally from Noida, met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024. Their relationship later culminated in marriage in December 2025.

After the wedding, she moved to Bhopal and started living with her husband and his family at their residence in the Bagh Mugalia Extension-Katara Hills area.

However, according to her relatives, Twisha was unhappy after shifting to Bhopal and wanted to return to Noida.

Twisha Sharma’s Family Stages Protest Outside MP CM’s House

Twisha’s family staged a protest outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Sunday, according to PTI.

The family demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi, alleging that Twisha’s body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal for five days.

Her father and brother later said officials from the chief minister’s office assured them that fair action would be taken in the matter.

The family also demanded that legal proceedings linked to the case be shifted outside Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage