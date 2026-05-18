Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder

A 24-year-old married woman reportedly died by suicide after jumping off the roof of a building in Greater Noida. Her family says her husband and in-laws were mentally as well as physically harassing her, mainly connected to dowry demands which led her to take the extreme step. Police said the incident took place in the Jalpura area, under the Ecotech 3 police station limits. The woman was identified as Deepika and she had been married for almost 14 months, not for a very long period of time. Her family added that even after spending around Rs 1 crore on the wedding, Deepika was supposedly subjected to regular torture and beaten by her husband and his relatives for more dowry.

Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment

According to police, Deepika’s family claimed that the marriage was fixed after a dowry arrangement which allegedly had a Fortuner SUV and Rs 1 crore cash mentioned in it. Even after the wedding, her in-laws kept asking for more dowry requirements and kept pressuring her like it was never going to end.

Police said the woman’s body has now been sent for a post-mortem. Her husband and father-in-law have been arrested and the investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

Police Register FIR Against Seven Family Members In Greater Noida Dowry Death Case

The FIR in the Deepika death case where seven members of her marital family have been named as accused.

The FIR mentions seven people from Deepika’s in-laws family, starting with her husband Ritik, then father-in-law Manoj, mother-in-law Kusum, and the sisters-in-law Neha and Netra. It also brings in uncle-in-law Pramod and another relative who is called Vinod.

In the complaint, the complainant accused all seven members of harassing Deepika and of abetment and conspiracy that is linked to her death. Now police have registered a case and have started an inquiry into the allegations.

This whole matter came into the light just days after another suspected dowry harassment episode came to light in Bhopal. In that case, a 33 year old woman named Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area on May 12. Police later set up a Special Investigation Team, the SIT, to look into what was alleged against her husband who works as a lawyer and her mother-in-law, who is a retired judge.

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