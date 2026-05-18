LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi Italy car Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi Italy car Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi Italy car Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi Italy car
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi Italy car Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi Italy car Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi Italy car Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi Italy car
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder

Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder

A 24-year-old woman named Deepika allegedly died by suicide in Greater Noida after facing repeated dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. Police have arrested her husband and father-in-law, while an FIR has been filed against seven family members.

Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder. Photos:X
Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder. Photos:X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 13:13 IST

A 24-year-old married woman reportedly died by suicide after jumping off the roof of a building in Greater Noida. Her family says her husband and in-laws were mentally as well as physically harassing her, mainly connected to dowry demands which led her to take the extreme step. Police said the incident took place in the Jalpura area, under the Ecotech 3 police station limits. The woman was identified as Deepika and she had been married for almost 14 months, not for a very long period of time. Her family added that even after spending around Rs 1 crore on the wedding, Deepika was supposedly subjected to regular torture and beaten by her husband and his relatives for more dowry. 

Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment

According to police, Deepika’s family claimed that the marriage was fixed after a dowry arrangement which allegedly had a Fortuner SUV and Rs 1 crore cash mentioned in it. Even after the wedding, her in-laws kept asking for more dowry requirements and kept pressuring her like it was never going to end. 

Police said the woman’s body has now been sent for a post-mortem. Her husband and father-in-law have been arrested and the investigation into the case is currently ongoing. 

You Might Be Interested In

Police Register FIR Against Seven Family Members In Greater Noida Dowry Death Case 

The FIR in the Deepika death case where seven members of her marital family have been named as accused. 

The FIR mentions seven people from Deepika’s in-laws family, starting with her husband Ritik, then father-in-law Manoj, mother-in-law Kusum, and the sisters-in-law Neha and Netra. It also brings in uncle-in-law Pramod and another relative who is called Vinod. 

In the complaint, the complainant accused all seven members of harassing Deepika and of abetment and conspiracy that is linked to her death. Now police have registered a case and have started an inquiry into the allegations.

This whole matter came into the light just days after another suspected dowry harassment episode came to light in Bhopal. In that case, a 33 year old woman named Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area on May 12. Police later set up a Special Investigation Team, the SIT, to look into what was alleged against her husband who works as a lawyer and her mother-in-law, who is a retired judge. 

Also Read: Who Was Navya Gadusu? Telangana Student Killed In Tragic Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chicago 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder
Tags: Deepika suicide casedowry harassmentGreate Noida dowry caseGreater Noida woman deathNoida Dowry Casetwisha death case

RELATED News

Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’

India Slams Dutch PM’s Remarks On Press Freedom As ‘Lack Of Knowledge’ – What Did He Say?

Air India AI-171 Crash Horror: Man Who Entered Morgue Claims Pilot Was Still Clutching Plane Controls After Deadly Ahmedabad Tragedy

Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In A Trunk On An Express Train

From India to the World: Naman Gosalia and AnginaX Are Taking Cardiovascular Prevention to the Global Stage

LATEST NEWS

Dating App Match, Chilling Last Chats And Suicide: Shocking Details In Bhopal Dowry Death

Kash Patel In Trouble? FBI Jet, Rs 33 Lakh Suit Date With Girlfriend, Snorkeling At Pearl Harbor Under Scanner

Gold Rate Today On 18 May, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar And Oman

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps

Lashkar Terrorist Halts Mission In India For Transplant After Hair Loss Impacts Self-Esteem; Gets Arrested

Trump, Netanyahu Look-Alike Buffaloes Become Eid Attraction In Bangladesh, Golden Hair, Pink Skin Leave Internet Stunned

Kerala Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alerts as Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Lash State

Cancer Love Horoscope Today, 18 May 2026: Emotional Connections Deepen With Care, Trust and Romantic Understanding

Gemini Love Horoscope Today, 18 May 2026: Romance Blossoms Through Honest Conversations, Emotional Clarity & Exciting New Connections

CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni Retirement Tonight? IPL 2026 Clash at Chepauk Triggers Massive Farewell Rumours Among Fans

Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder
Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder
Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder
Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder

QUICK LINKS