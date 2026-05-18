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Home > Education News > NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links

NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links

The CBI has taken RCC Coaching Classes director Shivraj Motegaonkar into custody in connection with the NEET 2026 paper leak case.

NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case (Photo: shivrajmotegaonkar.com)
NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case (Photo: shivrajmotegaonkar.com)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 13:36 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar, the director of RCC coaching classes at Latur in Maharashtra, in connection with its probe into the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak case. Officials are expected to bring him before a Delhi court in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities linked to the conduct of the recent medical entrance examination. According to sources close to the investigation, Motegaonkar is being treated as a key accused in the case. The development comes after several rounds of questioning by the CBI in Pune and Latur over the last couple of weeks. The NEET paper leak case has sparked nationwide outrage over the integrity of competitive examinations, especially after allegations surfaced that questions in mock tests closely resembled questions in the NEET examination paper.

Why Did the CBI Arrest Shivraj Motegaonkar

The central agency escalated its investigation after reports that a slew of questions in mock tests conducted by RCC Coaching Classes had seemingly cropped up in the NEET 2026 examination. The complaint stated that a whopping 42 questions that were asked in mock tests seemed to have appeared in the NEET paper. It is said that the issue was discovered when a parent noticed how similar the practice material was to the final exam.

The agency reportedly questioned Motegaonkar for several hours in Pune before taking him into custody for further questioning.

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How is RCC coaching classes related to the NEET 2026 case

RCC Coaching Classes, located in Latur, is one of the biggest coaching institutes in the region, which is popular for prepping students for medical entrance exams. The spotlight shifted to the institute after reports claimed that the coaching centre’s internal mock tests resembled the NEET 2026 question paper. A CBI team of 28 officials had earlier visited Latur as part of the probe and conducted detailed questioning in connection with the coaching institute’s activities, test material, and communication records.

Officials are also examining whether access to confidential examination content was granted or circulated before the NEET exam.

How did Shivraj Motegaonkar’s name come up in the case

Sources claimed that Motegaonkar’s alleged connection to the case surfaced during the questioning of another accused, identified as P. V. Kulkarni.

Investigators are also seeking to establish whether coordination took place between individuals involved in preparing examination-related content and others linked to the alleged leak network.

The CBI is reportedly analysing digital evidence, internal documents and communication records in this regard. Officials have not revealed the exact nature of the evidence collected against Motegaonkar so far, but the agency reportedly views him as a key figure in the probe.

What will happen next in the NEET 2026 paper leak investigation

After producing Motegaonkar before the Delhi court, the CBI is likely to continue questioning him and may seek further custodial interrogation if required based on the progress of the agency’s probe into the case. The agency is also expected to question more individuals associated with coaching institutes, examination centres and other entities involved in the NEET examination process. Questions about how transparent and secure national entrance exams are have come up again due to the NEET paper leak controversy. Across the nation, students and their guardians have demanded strict measures against anyone guilty of undermining the exam’s fairness.

The authorities said an investigation is in progress and that steps in response will be taken in accordance with the findings of the probe.

Also Read: Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps

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NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links
Tags: CBI NEET investigationNEET 2026NEET 2026 paper leak caseNEET exam paper leakRCC Coaching Classes LaturShivraj Motegaonkar

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NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links
NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links
NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links
NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links

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