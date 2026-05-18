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Home > World News > Who Is Tushar Kumar? Meet The 23-Year-Old Youngest Indian-Origin Mayor In The UK History

Who Is Tushar Kumar? Meet The 23-Year-Old Youngest Indian-Origin Mayor In The UK History

Tushar Kumar becomes the youngest Indian-origin mayor in UK history at just 23 after being appointed Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood.

Tushar Kumar (Photo/X)
Tushar Kumar (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 14:41 IST

A 23-year-old Indian-origin councillor has become the youngest ever of Indian origin to be appointed mayor in the United Kingdom. Tushar Kumar has been officially made the Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood at the council’s annual Mayor Making Ceremony held at Fairway Hall in Borehamwood on 13 May. The achievement has been celebrated by people in the UK as well as in India, with citizens hailing the increasing representation of youth in British Politics. 

23 And Mayor: Historic Appointment In The UK!

Many have termed the appointment a momentous moment for the representation and presence at significant political offices. Tushar Kumar, at the young age of 23, has become one of the youngest ever mayors in the United Kingdom and the youngest ever of Indian origin to be appointed to this ceremonial position. Tushar Kumar was the Deputy Mayor before he was appointed to the ceremonial post this year. 

The Mayor Making Ceremony saw the presence of councillors, members of the public, community leaders and those wishing to see the historic official handing over of the duties. According to reports, Kumar thanked members of the community for their support during the ceremony, calling it an “incredible honour”. 

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From International Student To Mayor

Reports indicate that Tushar Kumar studied Political Science at King’s College London and was involved in social and political activities from a very young age. In his early twenties, he held public office for the first time as a councillor. In addition to his political career, he worked as a policy adviser at the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions, reports said.

According to reports, Kumar has also played a key role in community programmes in Borehamwood and its neighbouring areas. He teaches Hindi to British-Indian children for free and helps organise cultural events related to Indian festivals such as Diwali and Holi, and Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

Focus On Youth And Community Welfare

After assuming office, Kumar said as mayor, his primary focus would be to stay close to residents, support charities, and promote young people to take part in public service and community welfare. His rise is being hailed by many in the Indian diaspora, who say it reflects the diversity of the Indian community and its increasing representation in British public affairs.

The win also indicates that youths are participating more in politics, including councils in the United Kingdom. Many social media users commented that Kumar’s victory will motivate students and young professionals who want to be leaders in future.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and official statements available at the time of writing. Readers are advised to refer to official council announcements and verified sources for the latest updates and complete information.

Also Read: Who Is Alexis Wilkins? Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, Age, Net Worth, Career, Music Journey And How the Couple Met

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Who Is Tushar Kumar? Meet The 23-Year-Old Youngest Indian-Origin Mayor In The UK History
Tags: Borehamwood newsElstree and Borehamwood mayorIndian origin mayor in UKTushar KumarTushar Kumar mayorUK youngest mayoryoungest Indian origin mayor UK

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Who Is Tushar Kumar? Meet The 23-Year-Old Youngest Indian-Origin Mayor In The UK History
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