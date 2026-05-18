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Home > Lifestyle News > Anant Ambani plans to sell ice cream, 17 flavours named, whopping price will shock you

Anant Ambani plans to sell ice cream, 17 flavours named, whopping price will shock you

Anant Ambani has started a company called Vantara Creamery. This company makes good desserts. They have seventeen kinds of ice cream that are inspired by Indian foods. Some of the flavours are Guava Chilli and Filter Coffee. Vantara Creamery is a premium brand. The ice cream is very expensive. This has caused a lot of talk online about Vantara Creamery and people have opinions, about it.

Anant Ambani plans to sell ice cream, 17 flavours named, whopping price will shock you

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 15:29 IST

Anant Ambani has started a business in the premium dessert space with the launch of Vantara Creamery, an ice cream brand that is getting a lot of attention online for its unusual flavors and high-end quality. The brand was launched with an ice cream truck event at Jio World Drive in Mumbai and it features 17 unique flavors that are inspired by traditional Indian tastes. People are saying that Vantara Creamery ice creams cost, about Rs 750 for one scoop, which makes Vantara Creamery ice creams an expensive treat. Vantara Creamery ice creams are made with milk from A2 Gir cows and the best ingredients.

Vantara Creamery Makes Debut in Mumbai

The new dessert brand was introduced under the Vantara name, which is well known for its work in wildlife rescue and conservation backed by Anant Ambani. The company launched the ice cream business with a food truck experience at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on May 9 and 10 and there are plans for more events later in the month.

The launch marked Vantaras entry into the premium food and beverage market. It is a big change from its usual focus on conservation. Vantara Creamery is now a part of the lifestyle and luxury consumer experiences market.

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17 Indian-Inspired Flavors Get Attention Online

Vantara Creamery is different from ice cream brands because it focuses on Indian-inspired flavors and traditional combinations. Some of the flavors that were introduced during the Mumbai launch include:

Filter Coffee

Guava Chilli

Malai Kulfi

Lemon Sorbet

Kesar Peda

The brand wants to combine indulgence with Indian taste profiles and it is targeting urban consumers who are looking for unique dessert experiences. Vantara Creamery is about Vantara Creamery and its unique flavors.

High-Quality Ingredients and Luxury Branding

The ice creams are made with A2 Gir cow milk. Produced in small batches, which puts Vantara Creamery in the luxury dessert category. The focus on high-quality ingredients and the way the products are presented have been talking points online. Vantara Creamery is using Vantara Creamerys branding to make it look luxurious.

People on media have compared the launch strategy to international luxury dessert brands because of its exclusivity and aesthetic branding. Vantara Creamery is being compared to luxury brands.

Ice Cream Prices Cause a Stir on Social Media

Although the official pricing list has not been released yet reports and online discussions suggest that the products are priced in the premium segment, which has surprised people online. Some social media reactions described the pricing as “luxury dessert category” than regular ice cream retail pricing. Vantara Creamerys prices are being talked about online.

The pricing debate quickly got reactions online with some people praising the premium Indian concept and others questioning the need for another luxury food brand in Indias growing consumer market. People are talking about Vantara Creamerys prices and Vantara Creamerys products.

Internet Divided Over Anant Ambanis Ice Cream Venture

The launch has sparked reactions across social media platforms. While many people liked the inspired flavors and premium presentation others criticized the luxury positioning and pricing discussions surrounding Vantara Creamery. Vantara Creamery is getting a lot of attention online.

Some people think that Indian premium dessert brands can compete with chains while others question whether the market needs another luxury food venture from a major corporate-backed brand like Vantara Creamery. Vantara Creamery is a player, in the market.

Overall Vantara Creamerys launch has successfully generated curiosity, social media chatter and strong public attention within days of its debut. Vantara Creamery is making waves online with Vantara Creamerys flavors and high-quality products.

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Anant Ambani plans to sell ice cream, 17 flavours named, whopping price will shock you
Tags: ambani latest ventureanant ambani businessanant ambani ice creamluxury dessert brandmumbai ice cream launchpremium ice cream indiavantara creameryvantara ice cream flavours

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Anant Ambani plans to sell ice cream, 17 flavours named, whopping price will shock you

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Anant Ambani plans to sell ice cream, 17 flavours named, whopping price will shock you
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