‘Silence of Virgin Girl Counts as Marriage’: Taliban’s Harsh Anti-Women Law Sparks Outrage

In Afghanistan the Taliban government has rolled out a new family law regulation, which explains how marriage, divorce and child marriage should work, based on their interpretation of Islamic law. This 31-article decree, named “Principles of Separation Between Spouses” was approved by the Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. The document was later published in Afghanistan’s official gazette, and it covers step by step procedures about marriage arguments, separation, guardianship, and annulments, as the Taliban enforce them, according to Amu TV. There is also one of the more debated sections, where it says the silence of a “virgin girl” can count as consent to marriage. But also the decree says a boy’s silence, or a married woman’s silence, can’t really be treated the same way, and so it should not be read as consent either.

What Do The Taliban’s New Marriage Rules Say?

As per the reports, the regulation recognises marriages involving minors as legally valid in some circumstances. Moreover, the rules state that a girl married at a young age may seek annulment after reaching puberty, but only through approval from a Taliban court.

One of the most controversial provisions says that the silence of a “virgin girl” after puberty may be treated as consent to marriage. Critics say this effectively removes a girl’s ability to freely express consent. The regulation further gives fathers and grandfathers significant authority over marriage decisions involving minors.

Afghan Families Reportedly Marrying Off Baby Girls Amid Poverty Under Taliban-Era Rules

Man poor families in Afghanistan are reportedly pushed by extreme poverty to set up arranged marriages for their baby daughters and in some cases girls are just a few weeks old. In practice families will often accept cash in exchange for these so called marriage arrangements so they can settle debts or still manage the basics for day to day survival even when it’s barely enough.

Human rights groups say the money offered for a child bride can range from around $500 to $3,000. There are also reports that nearly 1 in 3 Afghan girls are married before they turn 18 years old which is pretty alarming.

With the new Taliban rules a girl who was married off as a child to an older man can later request to have that marriage cancelled once she reaches puberty but only if a Taliban court actually proves it first.

The new decree is said to also cover marriage and divorce in different religious and legal situations, including child marriages, husbands who are missing, forced separations and accusations of adultery, which is where things can become even more complicated.

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