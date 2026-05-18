Gold Rate Today On 18 May, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar And Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East (May 18, 2026): Gold markets across the Middle East turned volatile once again on May 18, and if you’ve been tracking gold prices lately, you probably noticed the sudden weakness in bullion despite rising tensions in West Asia. Normally, whenever geopolitical risks rise, investors rush to gold for safety. But the mood of the market looks very different this time.
Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a month on concerns that tensions in the region could escalate further after reports of a drone strike on a nuclear power plant in the UAE. Investors remained anxious as reports emerged that Saudi Arabia had shot down several drones, while US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran.
And oddly enough, prices actually came down rather than gold going up strongly.
Gold, silver prices fall in global market
Spot gold dropped 1.1% to trade at about $4,488.80 an ounce in early trade after touching its lowest since March 30. US COMEX June gold futures declined 1.5% to settle at nearly $4,449.30 per ounce.
Silver prices also fell as investors remained cautious across the broader precious metals complex.
So why is gold falling even when global tensions are rising?
That’s the big question many investors are asking right now.
Usually, gold performs well during wars, geopolitical conflicts and global uncertainty because investors see it as a safer place to park money. But at the moment, markets appear more worried about something else — rising oil prices and inflation.
The crude oil price jumped on the latest developments out of the Middle East. And when oil prices rise, it tends to push up costs in transport, manufacturing and even household bills for countries.
This is where the market gets nervous.
Investors now fear that if inflation starts rising again globally, central banks — especially the US Federal Reserve — may keep interest rates higher for longer or tighten monetary policy further.
And that matters because higher interest rates generally make gold less attractive. Gold does not yield any interest or regular income, like in the case of fixed deposits or bonds. When interest rates are high, for example, many investors prefer interest-paying assets to bullion.
That’s one of the biggest reasons why gold prices are struggling in the face of the rising geopolitical concerns.
UAE Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)
|Type
|Morning Price (AED/g)
|Yesterday
|24 Carat
|AED 547.25
|AED 547.00
|22 Carat
|AED 506.75
|AED 506.50
|21 Carat
|AED 486.00
|AED 485.75
|18 Carat
|AED 416.50
|AED 416.25
|14 Carat
|AED 325.00
|AED 324.75
Saudi Arabia Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)
|Type
|Morning Price (SAR/g)
|Yesterday
|24 Carat
|SAR 564.00
|SAR 564.00
|22 Carat
|SAR 515.00
|SAR 515.00
|21 Carat
|SAR 492.00
|SAR 492.00
|18 Carat
|SAR 421.00
|SAR 421.00
Qatar Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)
|Type
|Morning Price (QAR/g)
|Yesterday
|24 Carat
|QAR 547.00
|QAR 547.00
|22 Carat
|QAR 504.00
|QAR 504.00
|21 Carat
|QAR 478.00
|QAR 478.00
|18 Carat
|QAR 412.50
|QAR 412.50
Oman Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)
|Type
|Morning Price (OMR/g)
|Yesterday
|24 Carat
|OMR 57.55
|OMR 57.55
|22 Carat
|OMR 53.70
|OMR 53.70
|21 Carat
|OMR 49.80
|OMR 49.80
|18 Carat
|OMR 42.45
|OMR 42.45
Bahrain Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)
|Type
|Morning Price (BHD/g)
|Yesterday
|24 Carat
|BHD 55.70
|BHD 55.70
|22 Carat
|BHD 51.90
|BHD 51.90
|21 Carat
|BHD 49.50
|BHD 49.50
|18 Carat
|BHD 42.10
|BHD 42.10
Kuwait Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)
|Type
|Morning Price (KWD/g)
|Yesterday
|24 Carat
|KWD 45.48
|KWD 45.48
|22 Carat
|KWD 41.70
|KWD 41.70
|21 Carat
|KWD 39.80
|KWD 39.80
|18 Carat
|KWD 34.11
|KWD 34.11
UAE Gold Rate History: Historical 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In AED Per Gram
|Date
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|18th May 2026
|547.25
|506.75
|486.00
|416.50
|17th May 2026
|547.00
|506.50
|485.75
|416.25
|16th May 2026
|547.00
|506.50
|485.75
|416.25
|15th May 2026
|549.75
|509.00
|488.00
|418.25
|14th May 2026
|563.75
|522.00
|500.50
|429.00
|13th May 2026
|563.75
|522.00
|500.50
|429.00
|12th May 2026
|567.25
|525.25
|503.50
|431.75
|11th May 2026
|570.75
|528.50
|506.75
|434.50
|10th May 2026
|568.25
|526.25
|504.50
|432.50
|9th May 2026
|568.25
|526.25
|504.50
|432.50
|8th May 2026
|568.50
|526.50
|504.75
|432.75
|7th May 2026
|565.00
|523.00
|501.50
|430.00
|6th May 2026
|566.50
|524.50
|503.00
|431.00
|5th May 2026
|548.50
|508.00
|487.00
|417.50
|4th May 2026
|546.00
|505.50
|484.75
|415.50
|3rd May 2026
|556.00
|514.75
|493.50
|423.00
|2nd May 2026
|556.00
|514.75
|493.50
|423.00
|1st May 2026
|557.50
|516.25
|495.00
|424.25
|30th Apr 2026
|555.50
|514.50
|493.25
|422.75
|29th Apr 2026
|548.25
|507.75
|486.75
|417.25
|28th Apr 2026
|551.75
|510.75
|489.75
|419.75
|27th Apr 2026
|565.75
|524.00
|502.25
|430.50
|26th Apr 2026
|567.50
|525.50
|504.00
|432.00
|25th Apr 2026
|567.50
|525.50
|504.00
|432.00
|24th Apr 2026
|567.75
|525.75
|504.00
|432.00
|23rd Apr 2026
|565.75
|524.00
|502.25
|430.50
|22nd Apr 2026
|569.25
|527.00
|505.25
|433.25
|21st Apr 2026
|565.00
|523.00
|501.50
|430.00
|20th Apr 2026
|580.50
|537.50
|515.50
|441.75
|19th Apr 2026
|582.25
|539.00
|517.00
|443.00
(Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group)
What Should Investors Watch Now?
Right now, markets are watching three major triggers very closely:
- Crude oil prices
- Fresh developments in the Middle East conflict
- Signals from the US Federal Reserve on future interest rates
Oil prices are witnessing a sharp rise, and if they continue to rise, inflation fears may increase more, and that may keep equity and bullion markets volatile in the short term.
Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and chief sub-editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.