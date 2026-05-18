Gold Rate Today On 18 May, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar And Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East (May 18, 2026): Gold markets across the Middle East turned volatile once again on May 18, and if you’ve been tracking gold prices lately, you probably noticed the sudden weakness in bullion despite rising tensions in West Asia. Normally, whenever geopolitical risks rise, investors rush to gold for safety. But the mood of the market looks very different this time.

Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a month on concerns that tensions in the region could escalate further after reports of a drone strike on a nuclear power plant in the UAE. Investors remained anxious as reports emerged that Saudi Arabia had shot down several drones, while US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran.

And oddly enough, prices actually came down rather than gold going up strongly.

Gold, silver prices fall in global market

Spot gold dropped 1.1% to trade at about $4,488.80 an ounce in early trade after touching its lowest since March 30. US COMEX June gold futures declined 1.5% to settle at nearly $4,449.30 per ounce.

Silver prices also fell as investors remained cautious across the broader precious metals complex.

So why is gold falling even when global tensions are rising?

That’s the big question many investors are asking right now.

Usually, gold performs well during wars, geopolitical conflicts and global uncertainty because investors see it as a safer place to park money. But at the moment, markets appear more worried about something else — rising oil prices and inflation.

The crude oil price jumped on the latest developments out of the Middle East. And when oil prices rise, it tends to push up costs in transport, manufacturing and even household bills for countries.

This is where the market gets nervous.

Investors now fear that if inflation starts rising again globally, central banks — especially the US Federal Reserve — may keep interest rates higher for longer or tighten monetary policy further.

And that matters because higher interest rates generally make gold less attractive. Gold does not yield any interest or regular income, like in the case of fixed deposits or bonds. When interest rates are high, for example, many investors prefer interest-paying assets to bullion.

That’s one of the biggest reasons why gold prices are struggling in the face of the rising geopolitical concerns.

UAE Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)

Type Morning Price (AED/g) Yesterday 24 Carat AED 547.25 AED 547.00 22 Carat AED 506.75 AED 506.50 21 Carat AED 486.00 AED 485.75 18 Carat AED 416.50 AED 416.25 14 Carat AED 325.00 AED 324.75

Saudi Arabia Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)

Type Morning Price (SAR/g) Yesterday 24 Carat SAR 564.00 SAR 564.00 22 Carat SAR 515.00 SAR 515.00 21 Carat SAR 492.00 SAR 492.00 18 Carat SAR 421.00 SAR 421.00

Qatar Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)

Type Morning Price (QAR/g) Yesterday 24 Carat QAR 547.00 QAR 547.00 22 Carat QAR 504.00 QAR 504.00 21 Carat QAR 478.00 QAR 478.00 18 Carat QAR 412.50 QAR 412.50

Oman Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026)

Type Morning Price (OMR/g) Yesterday 24 Carat OMR 57.55 OMR 57.55 22 Carat OMR 53.70 OMR 53.70 21 Carat OMR 49.80 OMR 49.80 18 Carat OMR 42.45 OMR 42.45

Bahrain Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026) Type Morning Price (BHD/g) Yesterday 24 Carat BHD 55.70 BHD 55.70 22 Carat BHD 51.90 BHD 51.90 21 Carat BHD 49.50 BHD 49.50 18 Carat BHD 42.10 BHD 42.10 Kuwait Gold Rates Today (18 May 2026) Type Morning Price (KWD/g) Yesterday 24 Carat KWD 45.48 KWD 45.48 22 Carat KWD 41.70 KWD 41.70 21 Carat KWD 39.80 KWD 39.80 18 Carat KWD 34.11 KWD 34.11 UAE Gold Rate History: Historical 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In AED Per Gram Date 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat 18th May 2026 547.25 506.75 486.00 416.50 17th May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25 16th May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25 15th May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25 14th May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00 13th May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00 12th May 2026 567.25 525.25 503.50 431.75 11th May 2026 570.75 528.50 506.75 434.50 10th May 2026 568.25 526.25 504.50 432.50 9th May 2026 568.25 526.25 504.50 432.50 8th May 2026 568.50 526.50 504.75 432.75 7th May 2026 565.00 523.00 501.50 430.00 6th May 2026 566.50 524.50 503.00 431.00 5th May 2026 548.50 508.00 487.00 417.50 4th May 2026 546.00 505.50 484.75 415.50 3rd May 2026 556.00 514.75 493.50 423.00 2nd May 2026 556.00 514.75 493.50 423.00 1st May 2026 557.50 516.25 495.00 424.25 30th Apr 2026 555.50 514.50 493.25 422.75 29th Apr 2026 548.25 507.75 486.75 417.25 28th Apr 2026 551.75 510.75 489.75 419.75 27th Apr 2026 565.75 524.00 502.25 430.50 26th Apr 2026 567.50 525.50 504.00 432.00 25th Apr 2026 567.50 525.50 504.00 432.00 24th Apr 2026 567.75 525.75 504.00 432.00 23rd Apr 2026 565.75 524.00 502.25 430.50 22nd Apr 2026 569.25 527.00 505.25 433.25 21st Apr 2026 565.00 523.00 501.50 430.00 20th Apr 2026 580.50 537.50 515.50 441.75 19th Apr 2026 582.25 539.00 517.00 443.00

(Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group)

What Should Investors Watch Now?

Right now, markets are watching three major triggers very closely:

Crude oil prices

Fresh developments in the Middle East conflict

Signals from the US Federal Reserve on future interest rates

Oil prices are witnessing a sharp rise, and if they continue to rise, inflation fears may increase more, and that may keep equity and bullion markets volatile in the short term.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)