UAE Weather Today (17-May-2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi And Sharjah Brace For Dusty Conditions And Immense Heat; Check 15-Day Forecast

The latest UAE weather update shows dusty skies, active winds and lower temperatures affecting several parts of the country on Sunday as unstable weather conditions continue across the Emirates. According to the National Center of Meteorology, dusty conditions are expected at times during the day, while clouds are likely to appear over eastern regions. Forecasters also warned about a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially across western parts of the UAE. The changing UAE weather pattern has raised concerns over reduced visibility due to blowing dust and difficult sea conditions in coastal areas. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate during most of the day but may become active at times, causing dust and sand to blow across roads and open areas.

As per reports, northwesterly to southeasterly winds are forecast to reach speeds of up to 35km/h on Sunday. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to remain moderate to rough, while waves in the Oman Sea will stay slight to moderate. The UAE weather department advised residents, especially motorists and people travelling near coastal regions, to remain cautious during periods of strong winds and reduced visibility.

City Max Temp Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Abu Dhabi 40°C 5:37 AM 6:57 PM 11:48 PM 9:21 AM Dubai 39°C 5:33 AM 6:53 PM 11:44 PM 9:16 AM Sharjah 40°C 5:32 AM 6:52 PM 11:43 PM 9:15 AM Al Ain 42°C 5:35 AM 6:49 PM 11:46 PM 9:19 AM Liwa Oasis 44°C 5:41 AM 7:01 PM 11:52 PM 9:26 AM

Yesterday (16-May-2026) vs today (17-May-2026) weather comparison: Which regions saw dust, wind and temperature changes?

Reports say that compared to Saturday, the UAE weather on Sunday became dustier and slightly cooler in several western regions. Forecasters reported a noticeable fall in temperatures alongside stronger winds carrying dust and sand across open areas. While many internal regions continued to remain extremely hot, weather conditions near coastal and western parts became more uncomfortable because of active winds and dusty air.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to touch 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, while Dubai is forecast to record 39°C. Internal areas will remain hotter, with Al Ain expected to reach 42°C and Liwa forecast to hit 44°C. The UAE weather situation is expected to stay unstable over the next few days as strong winds continue moving across several regions.

How will weather impact flights, traffic and daily life? Travel advisory for residents

The current UAE weather situation can have an impact on day-to-day activities, particularly individuals traveling along the highway or engaging in outdoor activities. Reports say that dust and sand blowing in the air could lead to low visibility on the roads. Drivers were urged to be cautious when driving during windy conditions.

Sea conditions are also expected to remain rough in the Arabian Gulf, which may impact small boats and marine activities. Health experts advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid long outdoor exposure during the hotter parts of the day, especially in internal areas where temperatures remain above 40°C.

What are the official weather alerts today? Dust, rough sea and wind warnings explained

As per reports the National Center of Meteorology warned that dusty weather is expected to continue into Monday along with another drop in temperatures and even stronger northwesterly winds. Wind speeds may reach up to 40km/h in some areas, increasing the chances of blowing dust and reduced visibility.

According to forecasters, UAE weather conditions are expected to improve slightly on Tuesday with fair to partly cloudy skies and a gradual rise in temperatures. However, dusty conditions are forecast to return again on Wednesday along with another fall in temperatures and active winds across several parts of the country.

What is the 15-day weather forecast? Temperature and weather trend analysis across UAE

The extended UAE weather forecast shows fluctuating temperatures, dusty conditions and periods of active winds continuing over the next two weeks.

Date Forecast Max Temp May 17 Dusty with active winds 40°C May 18 Dusty and cooler 39°C May 19 Fair to partly cloudy 40°C May 20 Dust returns with winds 39°C May 21 Warm and hazy 41°C May 22 Sunny and dry 42°C May 23 Hot with light winds 42°C May 24 Partly cloudy 41°C May 25 Dusty intervals expected 40°C May 26 Hot and humid 41°C May 27 Active winds likely 39°C May 28 Sunny weather 40°C May 29 Slightly cooler evening 39°C May 30 Warm and dry 41°C May 31 Fair conditions continue 40°C

Also Read: UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape