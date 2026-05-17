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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH

Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH

A petrol pump employee was stabbed by 6 youths after a minor argument in Maharashtra’s Kelwad area. The attack took place at Kabir Petrol Pump on the Saoner-Sausar Highway, where the accused reportedly arrived on a moped and got into a dispute with employee Ravi Bangde.

Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station (Screengrab From X)
Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 18:10 IST

Nagpur Horror: A shocking incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, where a petrol pump employee was attacked with a knife by a group of 6 youths following a minor argument. The incident took place in the Kelwad area and has sparked concern among local residents. According to reports, the attack happened at Kabir Petrol Pump located on the Saoner-Sausar Highway. The accused youths arrived at the petrol pump on a moped before getting into an argument with an employee identified as Ravi Bangde.

Minor Argument Turns Violent At Nagpur Petrol Pump

Eyewitnesses stated that the dispute initially began over a small issue, but the situation escalated quickly. During the altercation, one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Ravi Bangde in the back. The sudden attack created panic at the petrol pump, with staff members and locals rushing to help the injured employee. The accused reportedly fled the spot soon after the incident.

Victim Admitted To Hospital In Serious Condition

Following the attack, Ravi Bangde was immediately taken to the ‘Nagpur Medical College Hospital’ for treatment. Doctors said he suffered serious injuries in the stabbing and remains under medical supervision. The police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and have started an investigation. Authorities are reportedly examining CCTV footage from the petrol pump and nearby areas to identify and trace all the six accused.

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Police Investigation Underway In Kelwad Attack Case

The incident has once again raised concerns over rising violence over minor disputes. Local residents have demanded strict action against those involved in the attack. Moreover, the police have registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the accused youths. Further investigation is currently underway to determine the exact reason behind the altercation.

Rising Concern Over Violent Crimes In Public Places

The incident has shocked people in the region, especially as it took place at a busy petrol pump on a highway. Many locals said such violent incidents over small disagreements are becoming increasingly worrying and have called for stronger law enforcement and public safety measures.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Telangana Braces For 44°C Heatwave; Check 15-Day Forecast

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Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH
Tags: Kelwad stabbing incidentMaharashtra stabbing caseNagpur crime news todayNagpur latest crime updateNagpur petrol pump attackpetrol pump employee stabbedRavi Bangde attack newsSaoner Sausar Highway attackviolent dispute at petrol pump

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Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH
Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH
Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH
Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH

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