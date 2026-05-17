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Home > Sports News > Hardik Pandya to KKR? Sunil Narine’s Viral Like Sparks Massive Trade Rumours Around Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2027

Hardik Pandya to KKR? Sunil Narine’s Viral Like Sparks Massive Trade Rumours Around Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2027

Hardik Pandya’s future with Mumbai Indians is once again under the spotlight after fresh IPL trade rumours linked the MI captain with a move to the Kolkata Knight Riders. The buzz intensified after KKR veteran spinner Sunil Narine reportedly liked a viral social media post hinting at Hardik joining Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2027. More details inside.

Sunil Narine liked an Instagram post that suggested Hardik Pandya's trade to KKR. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI
Sunil Narine liked an Instagram post that suggested Hardik Pandya's trade to KKR. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 19:01 IST

Hardik Pandya Trade to KKR: Hardik Pandya has a history of being involved in massive trade deals in the Indian Premier League. The star all-rounder shocked the cricketing world when he returned to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans in a trade deal. After a disappointing second stint with the five-time champions, reports emerge that he could be released by MI after IPL 2026. Being the captain of the team, Hardik led the Mumbai Indians as they became the second team to crash out of the race to the playoffs. Since then, Hardik has missed a few games after being sidelined with a back spasm injury. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine liked a post that suggested Hardik Pandya might be coming to KKR as part of a trade deal.

Hardik Pandya Trade to KKR: Sunil Narine drops a hint

In the last few days, reports and speculations have emerged that Hardik Pandya could be in search of a new home. These reports and speculations, while being unverified and unofficial, have linked the star all-rounder and MI captain to different teams like Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, among other IPL teams.

Sunil Narine liked a post that suggested Hardik Pandya's trade to KKR.

Sunil Narine liked a post that suggested Hardik Pandya's trade to KKR.

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However, another addition to possible destinations for Hardik could be the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunil Narine is not only having the best time on the field but is having a field day on social media as well. The legendary off-spinner created headlines when he liked an Instagram post that suggested Hardik Pandya could be traded to KKR. 

IPL 2026: Why is Hardik Pandya leaving the Mumbai Indians?

Hardik Pandya could be making a move out of the Mumbai Indians after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. The five-time champions have not won the trophy since 2020. For a team with a rich history, not winning the trophy for a long time is considered to be poor. However, to add salt to their wounds, the Mumbai Indians have not made the playoffs twice in the last three years under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. There are also unverified reports of a rift within the team and the owners.

His performance on the field also has not been too inspiring. He has played eight games in the season for MI. In those games, Pandya managed to score only 146 runs, averaging around 20 while striking at 136.44. With the ball in hand, the right-arm pacer has been toothless. He picked up only four wickets in eight innings while going at an economy of almost 12 runs per over. 

Also Read: FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

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Hardik Pandya to KKR? Sunil Narine’s Viral Like Sparks Massive Trade Rumours Around Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2027

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Hardik Pandya to KKR? Sunil Narine’s Viral Like Sparks Massive Trade Rumours Around Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2027

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Hardik Pandya to KKR? Sunil Narine’s Viral Like Sparks Massive Trade Rumours Around Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2027
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Hardik Pandya to KKR? Sunil Narine’s Viral Like Sparks Massive Trade Rumours Around Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2027
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