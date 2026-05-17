RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals be Eliminated if They Lose Tonight’s IPL Match Against Delhi Capitals?

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification: Rajasthan Royals come into this game after a huge gap, having been out of action in the last few games. However, having lost their last two games, it is not a bad idea for the Royals to have a break and regroup. During this break, the Royals have seen other teams playing and possibly analyse how to qualify themselves. They face the Delhi Capitals tonight, who themselves are in a precarious position when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs. Here is a look at the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios before the DC vs RR clash.

DC vs RR: Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Rajasthan Royals come into this game having played the fewest number of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. With three games remaining, RR can make it to the playoffs by winning every match. They will face the Delhi Capitals in a crucial game and will be looking to get a win to boost their playoff chances.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if RR lose against DC

Having last played on the 9th of May, the Rajasthan Royals will be raring to bounce back into action. Riyan Parag returns in action after missing the previous game against the Gujarat Titans. However, a loss tonight could dampen RR’s qualification scenario. If they lose tonight, the maximum amount of points they can end up with is 16, which might not be enough with the net run rate coming into play.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if DC vs RR is washed out

The weather in Delhi does not indicate any signs of rain tonight for the DC vs RR clash. However, the Delhi weather forecasts show a heatwave in the capital region that could have an effect on the players and test their fitness. Meanwhile, if tonight’s clash between DC and RR is washed out, then RR could finish with a maximum of 17 points, which still might be enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if RR win against DC

The best scenario for the Rajasthan Royals tonight would be if they win against the Delhi Capitals. If they win, RR could mathematically finish with a maximum of 18 points, given they win their last two games as well. Finishing with 18 points might just be enough for them to finish with a top-two spot in the IPL 2026 points table.

DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Unlike the Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario is a bit tricky. The Capitals not only have to win both of their remaining games, including the one against RR tonight, but would also need help from other teams to make it to the playoffs. Currently, among the teams that have not been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, DC has the lowest chance of making it in the top four.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Rain Alert for DC vs RR IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Arun Jaitley Stadium