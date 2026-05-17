DC vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Return to Lead Rajasthan Royals? Latest Fitness Update, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News | IPL Today Match

DC vs RR Injury News: Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a bottom-half table clash. The two teams come into this game while being in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. For the Capitals, the race to the top four is a bit trickier than their opponents. Meanwhile, the Royals played their last game without their regular skipper, Riyan Parag. Yashasvi Jaiswal stood as the stand-in skipper against the Gujarat Titans. Check the latest update on Riyan Parag’s injury and more in this DC vs RR injury report.

DC vs RR: Will Riyan Parag play today’s IPL 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Riyan Parag is expected to make a return to the playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals. The right-handed batter will come back to lead the team, taking over from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who led the side in the previous game. He last played against the same team on the 1st of May. Thankfully for the schedule, Parag has not missed a lot of games during this period. The Royals need three wins to qualify, and the return of Parag to the playing XI could massively boost their chances.

DC vs RR: Who Will Riyan Parag Replace In Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Shimron Hetmyer returned to the playing XI to replace Riyan Parag in the previous game against the Gujarat Titans. The West Indies’ batter, being one of the overseas players coming into the playing XI, meant that RR had to change their playing combination, with Nandre Burger being dropped as well. Dasun Shanaka also played in the previous game. Both Hetmyer and Shanaka did not have the best of games against the Shubman Gill-led GT. One of the two could be making way for Riyan Parag, and also free up an overseas slot for Nandre Burger to come back.

DC vs RR: Are there any injuries in the Delhi Capitals?

T Natarajan has been sidelined in the last few games due to an injury. The left-arm pacer is expected to continue to be on the bench as the Delhi Capitals host the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IPL 2026: DC vs RR Predicted Playing XIs

DC Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi; Impact Player: Auqib Nabi Dar

RR Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande; Impact Player: Brijesh Sharma

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