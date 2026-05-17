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Home > Tech and Auto News > Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut In India Soon: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Sony Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Price

Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut In India Soon: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Sony Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Price

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in India soon via Amazon. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 120Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, 50MP Sony camera, and a massive 7,560mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Redmi Turbo 5
Redmi Turbo 5

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:56 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Xiaomi is all-set to introduce the Turbo lineup in India, and the company has confirmed that the first edition of the series will be the Redmi Turbo 5. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch date for the handset yet, but the reports suggest that the phone could launch this month only. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon. The handset is already available in Chinese market which gives good idea that what could it pack. 



Redmi Turbo 5 features and specifications 

The Chinese variant of the device features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The display further supports Dolby Vision, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. 

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor coupled with an Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The upcoming device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel of the device features a 20MP camera for selfie and video calling. The front camera is capable of 1080p 60fps video recording. 

The device is packed with a 7,560mAh battery supported by a 100W wired fast charging. The device also features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water which means the handset can submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for around 30 minutes along with hot and cold water jets from any direction. 

The handset also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, NFC support, and a USB Type-C port for charging. 

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India 

In Chinese market, the Redmi Turbo 5 comes at a starting price of 1,999 yuan which is roughly Rs 28,100 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant whereas 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at 2,299 yuan which is around Rs 32,300. The top-end variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage costs 2,599 yuan which is approximately Rs 36,569. 

The India specific pricing of the upcoming device often differs from its Chinese market, and the final price could vary significantly. It is tough to accurately predict pricing this first time around as the ongoing memory chip crisis has pushed the component costs higher across the tech industry leading to price hikes in products. 

Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date

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Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut In India Soon: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Sony Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Price
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Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut In India Soon: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Sony Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Price
Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut In India Soon: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Sony Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Price
Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut In India Soon: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Sony Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Price
Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut In India Soon: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Sony Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Price

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