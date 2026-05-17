Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut In India Soon: Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Sony Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Price

Redmi Turbo 5 features and specifications

The Chinese variant of the device features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The display further supports Dolby Vision, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor coupled with an Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The upcoming device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel of the device features a 20MP camera for selfie and video calling. The front camera is capable of 1080p 60fps video recording.

The device is packed with a 7,560mAh battery supported by a 100W wired fast charging. The device also features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water which means the handset can submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for around 30 minutes along with hot and cold water jets from any direction.

The handset also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, NFC support, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

In Chinese market, the Redmi Turbo 5 comes at a starting price of 1,999 yuan which is roughly Rs 28,100 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant whereas 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at 2,299 yuan which is around Rs 32,300. The top-end variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage costs 2,599 yuan which is approximately Rs 36,569.

The India specific pricing of the upcoming device often differs from its Chinese market, and the final price could vary significantly. It is tough to accurately predict pricing this first time around as the ongoing memory chip crisis has pushed the component costs higher across the tech industry leading to price hikes in products.