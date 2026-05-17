Moto G37 & 37 Power All Set To Debut In India With Dimensity 6400 Chipset, Android 16, And Massive Batteries, Check All Specs And Launch Date

A Better Chip Than the Rest of the World Gets

Here is something that stands out right away. While buyers in other countries are getting the Dimensity 6300 chipset inside their G37 phones, Indian buyers are getting the newer and faster MediaTek Dimensity 6400. That is a meaningful upgrade. It means better day to day performance, smoother gaming, and 5G connectivity built right in. Motorola is clearly taking the Indian market seriously with this one.

Battery That Can Last You Days

The Moto G37 Power lives up to its name. It carries a giant 7,000mAh battery that Motorola says can keep your phone running for up to three full days on a single charge. That is a big deal for anyone who is tired of hunting for a charger every night. And when the battery does finally run low, the phone supports 30W fast charging, so you are not waiting around for long. The standard Moto G37 is no slouch either, coming with a 5,200mAh battery that should easily last through a full day of heavy use.

Smooth Screen and the Latest Android

Both phones sport a 6.67-inch HD Plus LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In simple terms, that means everything on screen, from scrolling your social media feed to playing games, looks and feels smooth. You also get up to 12GB of RAM to keep things running without any lag. And both phones launch with Android 16 out of the box, which is the very latest version of Google’s mobile software. That means you get the newest features and security updates from day one.

Camera for Everyday Shots

In terms of optics, both phones come with a 50-megapixel main camera. Motorola has also added quad pixel technology to the sensor, which helps the camera pull in lighter and produce sharper, cleaner photos even in tricky lighting.

Sound That Fills the Room

If you love watching videos or listening to music on your phone, you will appreciate this. Both the Moto G37 and G37 Power come with stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio. That means a richer, louder sound compared to a typical single speaker’s phone.

Motorola G37 and G37 Power Durability

Motorola has also made sure these phones can handle real life. Both carry MIL STD 810H certification, which is a military grade durability standard. Whether it is a drop, some dust, or a bit of rough handling, these phones are built to take it.

Motorola G37 and G37 Power Price

Motorola has not announced the India pricing yet. In Europe, the G37 Power is priced at around EUR 279 and the standard G37 at EUR 249. Given how competitive the Indian smartphone market is, experts expect the India prices to be noticeably lower. We will find out the exact numbers on May 19.