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Home > Sports News > FA Cup Final: Manchester City Seals the Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea

FA Cup Final: Manchester City Seals the Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea

Manchester City secured their eighth Emirates FA Cup title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. Antoine Semenyo struck the decisive second-half winner off an Erling Haaland assist to seal a historic domestic cup double for Pep Guardiola's side.

FA Cup Final: Manchester City Seals the Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea (Image Source: X)
FA Cup Final: Manchester City Seals the Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 09:53 IST

Antoine Semenyo fired a glorious second-half strike as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in a closely contested Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 16 th May, 2026. The result marked City’s eighth FA Cup win and also completed a difficult domestic cup double for the stars from the Etihad during their ongoing campaign. Chelsea battled gamely but were unable to produce a clinical finish, suffering yet more back-to-back defeats in major domestic finals on the national stage.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: FA Cup Final Match Details

Tournament Emirates FA Cup 2025–26
Stage Final
Date Saturday, May 16, 2026
Venue Wembley Stadium, London
Full Time Score Chelsea 0, Manchester City 1
Goalscorers Antoine Semenyo (71′)

Semenyo Magical Strike Decides Tight Wembley Affair

The first half opened with both sides showing a high level of tactical discipline as City took an early stranglehold over possession. The first real chance arrived in the sixth minute when a shaky run from Antoine Semenyo saw the ball find its way to him in a central position, the resulting shot taking a deflection and falling at the feet of Omar Marmoush, but Robert Sanchez was equal to it.

The game opened up dramatically in the second half, and the semi-final just about reached its climax in the 71′. Erling Haaland robbed a little space on the wing and whipped in an inch-perfect delivery to the front post. Despite the attention of Reece James, who was closely marking him, Antoine Semenyo executed an unbelievable flicked finish beyond the dive of Robert Sanchez to the delight of the City fans.

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Manchester City Hold Firm Against Late Chelsea Onslaught

With a one-goal backdrop, the Gunners quickly tried for a response and nearly got one when an intelligent flick from Levi Colwill saw Enzo Fernandez’s looping shot bounce harmlessly onto the roof of the net. Chelsea dominated many a game for possession, with their substitutes Liam Delap, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho coming on to give Chelsea’s centerbacks Abdu and Marc Guehi a run for their money, and they definitely did not buckle under aerial challenge after aerial challenge.

Chelsea created one last opportunity of the game, but Delap was unable to test Trafford after having his shot blocked. With Chelsea finally managing to hold on to their lead, Guardiola’s side was able to seal another trophy, and Bernardo Silva got the send-off he deserved.

Also Read – Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?

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FA Cup Final: Manchester City Seals the Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea
Tags: Abdukodir KhusanovAntoine Semenyo goalBernardo SilvaCalum McFarlaneChelsea vs Man CityChelsea vs Man City match overviewChelsea vs Manchester City resultscole palmerdomestic cup doubleEmirates FA Cup trophyErling Haaland assistFA Cup final 2026FA Cup final highlightshome-hero-pos-12James TraffordManchester City vs Chelsea line upsMarc GuehiPep GuardiolaRobert SanchezWembley Stadium

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FA Cup Final: Manchester City Seals the Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea
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FA Cup Final: Manchester City Seals the Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea
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