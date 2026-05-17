Who is Alex Saab? Venezuela Deports Nicolas Maduro’s ‘Bag Man’ To US For The Second Time

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s top financial operative, Colombian born businessman Alex Saab, has allegedly been deported to the United States for the second time. The Venezuelan authorities confirmed Saturday that Saab had been deported to the US due to criminal activity under American jurisdiction. Analysts are watching closely to see if the development is a sign of increased law enforcement cooperation between Washington and Caracas as the interim government is gaining control of the country. The move has also raised political questions, as it comes after a number of leaders from the previous administration have been moved out, amid escalating accusations that the current government is distancing itself from Maduro era leaders.

Why Is Venezuela Deporting Alex Saab?

Saab’s trajectory into the political and economic system in Venezuela goes back to the last years of Hugo Chavez’s tenure, when he became close to the ruling establishment. Eventually, he became part of the nation’s intricate import network that critics believe played a significant role in covering up the economic crisis for the Maduro government for several years. US prosecutors say Saab had a major part in financial schemes involving corruption and money laundering, and that he might have ‘key information’ regarding higher level decisions being made in the Venezuelan leadership. He could prove to be a key witness in the current investigations against Maduro and his entourage in the United States.

Why Was Alex Saab Called Nicolas Maduro’s ‘Bag Man’?

Alex Saab was labeled Nicolas Maduro’s ‘bag man’, or at least that’s how US authorities and various investigators frame it as the key financial operator who, in their view, moved, managed , and also hid money tied to the Venezuelan government and the people at the top. He’s said to have relied on a maze of shell companies and contracts, mostly tied to food and import programs, with the idea of routing public funds, pushing up the numbers, and sending the profits back to officials who are connected to Maduro’s administration. ‘Bag man’ is a phrase people often use for someone who collects, or alternatively transports, illicit payments for very influential figures. Here, US prosecutors allege Saab supported corruption patterns connected to Venezuela’s CLAP food program and other government deals, which would make him kind of a centerpiece in the alleged money laundering and bribery web. And since he allegedly had unusually deep access to government contracts and financial systems, investigators also think he might still have crucial information about Maduro’s inner circle, which ends up bolstering the idea of Saab as the regime’s trusted financial go between , the one who’s always close enough to know what’s really going on.

When Was Alex Saab Deported Before?

Saab’s legal and political saga has been a multi country and multi year affair. In 2020 he was arrested in Cape Verde for money laundering and in 2021 extradited to the United States. He was let go in 2023 as part of a prisoner exchange between Caracas and Washington. Upon his return to Venezuela, he was appointed to a ministerial position for a short time and subsequently dismissed following news reports of Maduro’s arrest in early 2026. Later, authorities changed Saab’s nationality from Colombian to Venezuelan to skirt constitutional restrictions on extraditing Venezuelans, allowing for his deportation to be carried out legally. The move to the US is one of several shifts in US-Venezuela cooperation and investigations into the former Maduro government that have been under close watch.

Also Read: India-Sweden Relations Get Industry Boost Ahead Of PM Modi’s Sweden Visit