LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended

India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended

India rejected the May 15 decision by the “so-called” Court of Arbitration, calling it illegally formed, and said that its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will continue.

India rejected the May 15 decision by the “so-called” Court of Arbitration, calling it illegally formed, and said that its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will continue. Photo: ANI
India rejected the May 15 decision by the “so-called” Court of Arbitration, calling it illegally formed, and said that its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will continue. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 04:09 IST

On Saturday, India rejected the May 15 decision by the “so-called” Court of Arbitration, calling it illegally formed, and said that its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will continue.

“The illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has, on 15 May 2026, issued what it termed an award concerning maximum pondage supplemental to the award on issues of general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty. India categorically rejects the present so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements of the illegally constituted CoA,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries on matters pertaining to the so-called Court of Arbitration.

“India has never recognised the establishment of this so-called CoA. Any proceeding, award, or decision issued by it is null and void. India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force,” the Spokesperson added.

You Might Be Interested In

India has never recognised the establishment of CoA and said any proceeding, award, or decision issued by it is null and void.

In a statement in June last year, India had said that it never recognised the existence in law of this so-called Court of Arbitration, and India’s position has all along been that the constitution of this so-called arbitral body is in itself a serious breach of the Indus Waters Treaty.

It said that any proceedings before this forum and any award or decision taken by it are also for that reason illegal and per se void.

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India had in exercise of its rights as a sovereign nation under international law, placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

“Until such time that the Treaty is in abeyance, India is no longer bound to perform any of its obligations under the Treaty. No Court of Arbitration, much less this illegally constituted arbitral body which has no existence in the eye of law, has the jurisdiction to examine the legality of India’s actions in exercise of its rights as a sovereign,” MEA had said in a release. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Highlights 2026 As New Chapter In India-Europe Partnership

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended
Tags: Court of Arbitrationillegally formedindiaindus waters treatyPondage Award

RELATED News

Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation

Ex-Government Researcher Claims 4 Alien Species Were Recovered From Crashed UFOs

PM Keir Starmer Faces New Setback as Health Minister Wes Streeting Resigns

After Hantavirus And Noro Panic, Ebola Returns: How Dangerous Is Congo’s New Virus Strain That Killed 80?

Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia: Will Dhul Hijjah Crescent Be Seen On Saturday Or Sunday?

LATEST NEWS

KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

‘National Tension Agency’: Students Slam NTA During NEET-UG 2026 Leak Protest In Delhi

Who Is Bhageerath? Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s Son Surrenders Before Police After Look-Out Circular Issued In POCSO Case

Silver Bar Imports No Longer ‘Free’ In India; New DGFT Rules Take Effect Immediately

Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia: Will Dhul Hijjah Crescent Be Seen On Saturday Or Sunday?

Weather Update Tomorrow (17-05-2026): IMD Issues Heatwave And Rain Warning For Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Full India Forecast

‘I Am Quitting Acting Until I Get My Divorce’: Ravi Mohan Breaks Down Amid Divorce Row With Wife Aarti, Alleges Cyber Bullying

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Will Flight Tickets Get Cheaper? Delhi Govt Reduces Aviation Fuel VAT Tax Amid Rising Travel Costs | Know Full Details

India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended
India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended
India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended
India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended

QUICK LINKS