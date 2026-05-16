‘I Am Quitting Acting Until I Get My Divorce’: Ravi Mohan Breaks Down Amid Divorce Row With Wife Aarti, Alleges Cyber Bullying

Actor Ravi Mohan broke down emotionally during a recent public appearance following his separation from Keneeshaa. The actor struggled to hold back tears as he spoke about the difficult phase in his personal life, leaving fans concerned about his well-being. During the interaction, Ravi Mohan opened up about his emotional state and admitted that he is going through a deeply challenging period. According to reports, he also said that the situation has taken a toll on his mental health and personal life.

Announces Break From Acting

In a surprising move, the actor also announced that he is stepping away from films for now. He stated that he needs time to heal and focus on himself before returning to work in the film industry.

Disturbing Statement Sparks Concern Online

The actor’s emotional remarks, including a distressing statement about self-harm, have sparked concern across social media. Fans and colleagues have since expressed worry and are urging support and understanding during this sensitive time.

Social Media Reacts To The Incident

Following the video and reports going viral, social media platforms were flooded with messages of support for the actor. Many fans asked others not to spread negativity and instead respect his privacy as he deals with personal struggles.

HUGE 🚨 Tamil Actor Ravi Mohan broke down on Camera. “I am a quiet person. So, everyone thinks I am weak” “I am quitting acting until I get my divorce” 😳 “I am being prevented from meeting my own children” “To this day, I don’t have a single personal bank account. I had only… https://t.co/Z2jRMcZmbc pic.twitter.com/OS87tC5x2g — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) May 16, 2026

What’s Next For Ravi Mohan

At present, Ravi Mohan has not shared any timeline for his return to acting. The actor is expected to stay away from professional commitments as he focuses on recovery and personal stability.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever