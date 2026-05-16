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Home > India News > CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him

CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant breaks silence on viral “youth” remarks controversy and says media misrepresented his observations during a Supreme Court hearing.

CJI Surya Kant (Photo/X)
CJI Surya Kant (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 16:03 IST

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has issued a clarification after his controversial remarks during a Supreme Court hearing triggered widespread backlash online. The comments, which were interpreted by many as criticism of unemployed youth, quickly went viral across television debates and social media platforms.

What sparked the controversy?

The controversy took off during a hearing pertaining to the appointment of senior advocates in the Delhi High Court. At the hearing, the CJI harshly criticised some people who were accused of carrying fake law degrees who were attacking institutions on social media and activists.

Talking to the petitioner lawyer, the justice Surya Kant said there were already “parasites” in society who were attacking the system and he commented on some unemployed youngsters as “cockroaches”, who enter media, social media or activism and start attacking everyone. The comments drew immediate wrath online.

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CJI Says Comments Misquoted

After the controversy, the Chief Justice said his remarks were being misguidedly portrayed as an attack on Indian youth. He said he was specifically referring to people who had come in to professions with forged and fake degrees.

According to his statement, these people had come in to professions such as law, media and social media and had directed their insults at institutions thereby damaging their credibility. The CJI said it was “completely absurd” to accuse him of criticising the nation’s youth.

“Indian Youth Inspire Me”

Justice Surya Kant also said that he holds great respect for the younger generation of Indians and they are the building blocks for a developed India. He further said that there are so many young Indians who inspire him and will shape India’s growth and development in future.

Also Read: Russian Foreign Minister Warns Indian Journalist For Using Phone: ‘They Will Take Out Guns’

Fake Degrees: Major Issue

In addition to the controversial remarks, the Supreme Court also stated major concerns about the issue of fake law degrees. The CJI said that he may need to seek a CBI probe to check the authenticity of several advocates’ qualifications. The bench expressed concern about the integrity of the legal profession and questioned the role of regulatory bodies to address this issue.

The issue has now widened the debates around the language of a judge, unemployment, fake degrees, media coverage and activism in India. While some defended the CJI’s intent, others said public figures in constitutional positions should exercise greater restraint over their choice of words.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available court proceedings, media reports, and official clarifications issued by the Chief Justice of India. Certain statements quoted in reports may be subject to interpretation, and readers are advised to refer to official court records and verified sources for complete context.

Also Read: ‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

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CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him
Tags: CJI clarificationCJI Surya KantCJI youth remarksfake law degrees Indiahome-hero-pos-2India news todaysupreme court newsSurya Kant controversySurya Kant remarks

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CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him

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CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him

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CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him
CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him
CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him
CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him

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