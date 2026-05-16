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Home > Sports News > KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs

KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs

KKR vs GT: Kolkata Knight Riders await Varun Chakravarthy’s return against Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens. Ajinkya Rahane-led side could also hand Matheesha Pathirana his KKR debut as Shubman Gill’s GT eye a top-two finish in the playoffs race.

Varun Chakravarthy and Matheesha Pathirana in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X
Varun Chakravarthy and Matheesha Pathirana in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 15:01 IST

KKR vs GT Injury News: Kolkata Knight Riders face the Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens for a series of home games. The three-time champions need to win each of their last to make it to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Meanwhile, the Titans are the front-runners to make it to the playoffs, but a win could boost their chances to finish in the top two spots. Given the importance of this game, especially for KKR, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side would be tracking the fitness of their ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The Indian spinner was dearly missed by the Knight Riders in their last clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

KKR vs GT: Will Varun Chakravarthy play today’s IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens?

Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be back in the playing XI for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Indian mystery spinner was seen bowling in the nets on the eve of the match. The right-arm spinner will play a huge role as the three-time champions aim to make it to yet another playoff in the IPL. Chakravarthy has played eight games in IPL 2026 and has taken 10 wickets so far. However, in a season where the run-scoring has been pretty high, Chakravarthy has bowled with an economy of 8.62 runs per over. 

KKR vs GT: Latest update on Varun Chakravarthy injury

In the 2026 Indian Premier League, Varun Chakravarthy’s season has been divided in two. His team struggled to win as a result of his bad start, which was caused by his inability to trouble batters with consistent lines and lengths. Later on, he sustained an injury that kept him out of a few games. But since coming back, Chakravarthy seems to have found his groove again. He has once again struck the right lengths and lines, and he has wisely changed up his speed. He and T20 legend Sunil Narine’s spin choking has made it challenging to deal with KKR’s middle-overs bowling. 

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A possible hairline fracture in his left foot kept Varun Chakravarthy out of the RCB match. However, the spinner had niggle, according to skipper Ajinkya Rahane. KKR missed him terribly because the same game halted their winning streak. The unidentified spinner was seen bowling in the nets on match eve. His participation will be decided before the toss, and the coaching staff and medical personnel are expected to monitor his progress closely. 

KKR vs GT: Will Matheesha Pathirana play today’s IPL 2026 match?

In spite of having been bought for a whopping sum of ₹18 crores, Matheesha Pathirana has not played a single game so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The right-arm pacer could replace Rovman Powell as Ajinkya Rahane’s team aims to bolster their bowling unit. While Powell could make way for Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora could be replaced by Varun Chakravarthy. Given the importance of this game for KKR, they will be inclined to play their ₹18 crore buy Pathirana for the first time this season. 

IPL 2026: KKR vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana; Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj; Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 60 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs
Tags: Ajinkya RahaneEden Gardensgujarat-titansIPL 2026KKR predicted playing XIKKR vs GTMatheesha Pathiranashubman gillVarun Chakravarthy

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KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs

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KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs
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KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs
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