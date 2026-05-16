NEET Student Dies by Suicide in Sikar, Parents Say He Was Restless After Neet UG Exam Cancellation

A 22 year old NEET aspirant from Rajasthan’s Sikar reportedly died by suciide on Friday only a few das after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 due to the paper leak controversy. The whole incident took place on the very same day the government said the NEET re-exam will be held on June 21. The CBI probe into the paper leak is still ongoing as per reports. According to the student’s family NEET student was quite disturbed because in their view he had done really well and he was expecting a good score. Though this is not the first time students are making a tragic decision of taking their own life due to competitive exam pressure or its after the results.

NEET Student Dies by Suicide in Sikar After Neet UG Exam Cancellation

The NEET student was identified as Pradeep Meghwal and he was from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. Police said he had been living in a rented room in the Jaldhari Nagar area of Sikar with his sister and that he had been preparing for the NEET exam for the last three years continuously.

Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar said Pradeep allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan by using his sister’s scarf.

“At the time of the incident, one sister had gone for coaching classes while another was in the bathroom. His sister later found him hanging, brought him down, and informed the landlord and police,” he said. “The body has been kept in the mortuary at SK Hospital. Postmortem has not yet been conducted”.

But his family told the police that they were really hopeful this time because they felt he would finally get admission into a medical collecge after years of hard work and preparation.

Talking about his son Pradeep’s father said the exam went extremely well and the family was expecting him to score over 650 marks. But after the reports of NEET paper leak and the cancellation of the NEET exam came out, Pradeep became mentally disturbed and depressed.

“His paper had gone very well this time. We were expecting over 650 marks and believed he would finally become a doctor,” the father said.

NEET Paper Leak Row Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Rajasthan Student’s Death

People close to the Meghwal family said they spent around Rs 8 to 11 lakh on Pradeep’s education even after facing serious financial difficulties. His father is a daily wage labourer and family members also said they sold a part of their farmland to keep his studies going and NEET preparation going too even if it was really tough situation for them to manage.

“This was not just a suicide. The system’s failure and the paper leak mafia are responsible for destroying his future,” said Rajesh Joya, a family acquaintance.

The incident even sparked political reactions on social media. Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he feels sad over the NEET student’s death and added that repeared exam paper leaks are badly denting the mental health of students across the country.

“The suicide of Pradeep is deeply tragic. Anxiety regarding the NEET 2026 paper leak has placed immense pressure on students and directly impacted their mental health,” Pilot said in a post on X.

NEET परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे झुंझुनूं जिले के गुढ़ागौड़जी निवासी छात्र प्रदीप की आत्महत्या बेहद दुःखद है। इसी प्रकार गोवा और उत्तर प्रदेश से NEET 2026 पेपर लीक से जुड़ी घटनाओं के बाद छात्रों की आत्महत्याओं की खबरें मन को विचलित करने वाली हैं। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति… — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 15, 2026







He also added, “The government has handed over the case to the CBI, but is this merely a token gesture? A time-bound investigation must be conducted and strict action taken against those responsible”.

NEET UG Exam Paper Leak Controversy

NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 for admission into undergraduate medical courses was cancelled on Tuesday after investigators said they saw signs of a paper leak and some possible irregularities in the way the exam process was handled. About 22 lakh students had shown up for the examination, so obviously it hit a lot of people at once.

Now the central government has passed the case to the CBI for investigation, and reports are saying that more than 45 people have been detained in Rajasthan in connection with the leak. The NTA also clarified that students will not need to register again for the NEET re exam, their earlier application details will automatically be used for the June 21 test.

Even so, the cancellation has raised stress levels and anxiety for many students who are preparing for one of India’s toughest entrance exams. Pradeep’s death has again brought attention to the emotional pressure that NEET aspirants and their families are facing, especially when controversies keep popping up around exam time.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21: NTA Revises Exam Timing, City Slip And Admit Card Details; City Choice Window Open Till THIS Date