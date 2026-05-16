Who Was Abu Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS Second-in-Command Killed By US Military And Nigerian Forces, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that American forces, working right alongside the Nigerian Armed Forces, had killed Abu Bilal al Minuki. He called Minuki the second-in-command within ISIS worldwide, and basically described him as a key figure. Trump also added that the operation happened in Africa after what he called a ‘meticulously planned and very complex mission’ , and it was based on information that was collected over a long stretch of time. He shared the update on Truth Social, saying ‘Minuki thought he could stay out of sight in Africa, but intelligence sources, kept following his movements over and over, even up to when the strike got launched.’

What Did Trump Say?

In Trump‘s framing, the joint military operation removed one of the most active violent actors from the battlefield. He said Abu Bilal al Minuki had been involved in outlining extremist activities and supporting ISIS-linked groups, basically helping them grow their influence across Africa. Trump then thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation in the mission too. He argued that taking out the ISIS commander would sharply dull the terror organization’s global web, and also lessen risks not just for Americans, but for African nations as well.







Who Was Abu Bilal al Minuki?

Abu Bilal al Minuki, also known as Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al Mainuki, was reportedly one of the senior ISIS types active in the Sahel area of Africa. The Sahel kind of cuts across several African countries and, honestly it’s been getting worse as a hotspot for extremist activity in recent years , more than before. Some reports say al Minuki acted as a senior commander within the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, and that he was in charge of actions tied to ISIS’s Lake Chad division. US authorities had already flagged him earlier , as a main person coordinating things like international funding and operational backing for ISIS affiliated terror groups that operate across Africa, and also further out.

What Are The ISIS Networks In Africa?

Because of this alleged involvement in global terrorism, the US Department of State put al Minuki on the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, in June 2023. Now the news of his death is landing as the United States is still mulling over counterterrorism tactics, and if overseas military operations should be expanded or just reworked. Analysts say the whole situation shows Washington’s ongoing attention on tearing apart ISIS networks in Africa, where extremist organizations remain active even after years of international military pressure against them.

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