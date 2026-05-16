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Home > World News > Chinese Envoy To India Says Beijing Will Deepen Cooperation And Solidarity With BRICS Nations

Chinese Envoy To India Says Beijing Will Deepen Cooperation And Solidarity With BRICS Nations

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong congratulated India for successfully hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong congratulated India for successfully hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Photo: ANI
Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong congratulated India for successfully hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 06:08 IST

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong congratulated India for successfully hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi from May 14 to 15.

Xu Feihong, who attended the meeting in place of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said that BRICS countries held meaningful and detailed talks on several important issues during a time of global changes. He added that China is ready to work closely with all BRICS member nations to strengthen unity and cooperation.

“Congratulations to India on successfully hosting the BRICS FMM. In the face of a complex global landscape, BRICS countries engaged in in-depth and constructive discussions on a wide range of issues. The Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document demonstrate broad consensus on international and regional issues, the future development of BRICS, as well as reform of global governance and the multilateral system,” Feihong said.

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“As incoming Chair, China stands ready to work with all partners to deepen solidarity and cooperation, and looks forward to welcoming colleagues to China next year,” the Ambassador wrote on ‘X’.

Feihong also outlined China’s vision for deeper cooperation among BRICS countries while also expressing condolences over the loss of lives caused by severe storms and heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Xu said he was “honoured to address on behalf of Chinese FM WangYi at the Session on BRICS@20.”
The Chinese envoy highlighted Beijing’s proposals for the future direction of expanded BRICS cooperation, calling for stronger strategic coordination among member nations.

Xu said, “China’s proposals for the future direction of greater BRICS cooperation: To strengthen strategic collaboration to let the voice of justice ring louder; to pursue mutual benefit and win-win results to further consolidate economic cooperation; to seize the opportunities of technological transformation to enhance innovation vitality; to boost mutual learning and experience sharing to forge closer people-to-people bonds.”

The Ministers in the Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting noted that the current global challenges are complex and interlinked and impede economic growth and sustainable development of countries while accentuating persistent development gaps across countries and regions.

They agreed that, in the context of the contemporary realities of the multipolar world, it is crucial that developing countries strengthen their efforts to promote dialogue and consultations for more just and equitable global governance and mutually beneficial relations among nations.

They acknowledged that practical and actionable responses, taking into account national priorities and different stages of development, are key to addressing these challenges and reiterated the particular importance of sustainable development and inclusive growth in the UN agenda.

In this context, they reaffirmed that BRICS remains an important platform for dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation in advancing practical solutions to common challenges. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Russia And India Reaffirm ‘Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership’ In Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting

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Chinese Envoy To India Says Beijing Will Deepen Cooperation And Solidarity With BRICS Nations
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Chinese Envoy To India Says Beijing Will Deepen Cooperation And Solidarity With BRICS Nations

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