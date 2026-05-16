Viral Video: Heroic Mother’s Quick Action Saves 5 Lives At Shahpur Patori Railway Station In Bihar

Five lives, including the ones of her two small children, were saved in a kind of sudden blink, thanks to the mother’s amazing presence of mind at Shahpur Patori railway station in Samastipur district, Bihar on Friday afternoon. Ever since then, a video of that near tragic, honestly very horrifying moment has gone viral on social media and lots of people are calling it nothing less than a miracle, you know, as if that’s what it was. The accident happened on Platform No.2 when a group of three women and two young children were trying to cross the railway line, and in that brief space, everything could have gone wrong.

Watch The Viral Video

Then a high speed goods train came along in the same direction, giving the group no time nor space to escape. There was no immediate way off the platform and panicked people were onlookers, as they watched helplessly as the train sped on towards the people that were stuck on the platform.

How Did She Save 5 Lives?

The mother was really calm, and her quick thinking came through hard at those critical moments. She scooped up her two children, and moved toward her mother, coming into her mother’s arms while clutching them tightly to her chest , to give them protection from the impact. At the same time she started directing the other two women, telling them to lie flat on that thin strip, the cramped space between the edge of the platform and the tracks. She did the instinctive thing and put herself between her children and the train, like a shield , as the train came roaring in at full speed. She knew that if she shifted even a little, it could kill her and the children.

Was Anybody Hurt?

For what felt like excruciating ages, they all just froze, watching as the heavily loaded goods train came crashing down the tracks, only inches away. Once the train had safely cleared the station, the other passengers immediately rushed forward and rescued all five from the platform area. Luckily nobody was hurt; the mother only had abrasions, and the rest of them were uninjured.

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