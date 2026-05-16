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Home > World News > Congo Ebola Outbreak Sparks Alarm as African Health Agency Reports 65 Suspected Deaths

Congo Ebola Outbreak Sparks Alarm as African Health Agency Reports 65 Suspected Deaths

Africa’s main public health agency said Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in the Congo’s Ituri province, 65 people have died out of 246 suspected cases.

Africa’s main public health agency said Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in the Congo’s Ituri province, 65 people have died out of 246 suspected cases. Photo: AI Generated
Africa’s main public health agency said Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in the Congo’s Ituri province, 65 people have died out of 246 suspected cases. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 02:13 IST

On Friday, Africa’s main public health agency said that an Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province. So far, 65 people have died out of 246 suspected cases.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that it was convening an urgent meeting with Congo, Uganda, South Sudan and global partners to reinforce cross-border surveillance, preparedness and response efforts.

It said the deaths and suspected cases had been reported mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, while four deaths had been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases. Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia, the provincial capital.

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The agency said initial findings suggested the presence of a non-Zaire strain of the virus, with sequencing ongoing to further characterise it.

Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the Congolese virologist who co-discovered Ebola and heads the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, told Reuters that all but one of Congo‘s 16 previous outbreaks had been caused by the Zaire strain.

The identification of a different variant will complicate the response, he said, as existing treatments and vaccines were developed against the Zaire strain.

“Africa CDC is concerned about the risk of further spread due to the urban context of Bunia and Rwampara” as well as “intense population movement” and mobility related to mining in the affected areas, which are close to Uganda and South Sudan, the agency added.

“Given the high population movement between affected areas and neighbouring countries, rapid regional coordination is essential,” Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya said in the statement.

Uganda’s health ministry said a Congolese man had died in Kampala of Ebola Bundibugyo. Uganda said the case was imported from Congo and that no local case had been confirmed.

FIRST SAMPLES CONFIRMED POSITIVE ON THURSDAY, WHO SAYS

The World Health Organization learned of suspected cases on May 5 and dispatched a team to Ituri to help investigate, but samples collected in the field initially tested negative, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Friday.

A laboratory in Kinshasa confirmed positive cases on Thursday, and the total number of confirmed positive cases is now 13, Tedros said.

The WHO has released $500,000 from its contingency fund for emergencies to support the response, including surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and clinical care, he said.

ITURI HIT BY MILITIA CLASHES

The new outbreak is unfolding against the backdrop of a deepening security crisis in Ituri, where clashes between rival militia groups have killed scores of civilians in recent weeks.

The violence has worsened an already dire humanitarian situation, leaving health facilities overwhelmed or non-functional in parts of the province, Medecins Sans Frontieres said earlier this month. The medical charity warned of catastrophic hygiene conditions in displacement sites, raising the risk of disease outbreaks.

The outbreak is the 17th in Congo since Ebola was first identified there in 1976. The country’s most recent outbreak, in Kasai province, was declared over on December 1 after three months. Out of a total of 64 cases, 45 died and 19 others recovered.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness that is endemic to Congo‘s vast tropical forests. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials or persons who have died from the disease, the Africa CDC said.

(Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Who Was Ken Harwood? Gogglebox Star Dies At 77, Career And Legacy Explained

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Congo Ebola Outbreak Sparks Alarm as African Health Agency Reports 65 Suspected Deaths
Tags: 246 suspected cases65 peopleafricaCongo Ituri provinceebola-outbreakpublic health agency

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Congo Ebola Outbreak Sparks Alarm as African Health Agency Reports 65 Suspected Deaths
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