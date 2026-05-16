Weather Update Tomorrow (17-05-2026): IMD Issues Heatwave And Rain Warning For Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Full India Forecast

Tomorrow’s weather across India is expected to remain highly unstable as the country continues to battle an intense heatwave along with widespread rain and thunderstorm activity in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in at least 19 states on May 17, while many northern and central regions will continue to witness severe heat and dangerous heatwave conditions. The latest weather forecast shows that wind speeds in some rain-hit states may touch 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, raising concerns over lightning strikes, falling trees, and local disruptions. At the same time, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby areas are expected to remain under extreme heat conditions with temperatures crossing 42 degrees Celsius. The changing weather pattern is being linked to cyclonic circulations currently active over central Uttar Pradesh and southern Rajasthan in the lower troposphere region.

Cyclonic systems behind rain and thunderstorm activity across several states

According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is currently located over central Uttar Pradesh and surrounding regions, while another upper air cyclonic circulation has formed over southern Rajasthan and nearby areas. These systems are expected to influence weather tomorrow across large parts of eastern, northern, and southern India.

The IMD has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. Strong winds reaching up to 75 kilometres per hour are also expected in several of these states.

Severe heatwave likely to continue in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

While rain is expected in many states, weather tomorrow in Delhi will remain extremely hot. The weather department has predicted severe heat and dangerous heatwave conditions in the national capital on May 17. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to reach 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh is also expected to face intense heat during the afternoon hours. Cities including Noida, Meerut, Moradabad, Balrampur, Basti, Azamgarh, Agra, Badaun, Pratapgarh, Mathura, Amethi, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Varanasi may witness severe heatwave conditions. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius while the minimum may remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain alerts issued for Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand

The weather tomorrow forecast for Bihar suggests heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in districts including Gaya, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, West Champaran, East Champaran, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Munger, Rohtas, Kaimur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Katihar, Khagaria, and Begusarai. Patna is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand is also expected to receive heavy rainfall in Giridih, Dumka, Deoghar, Koderma, Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Ramgarh. Winds may blow at speeds between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour. Ranchi may witness a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

In Uttarakhand, heavy rain and strong winds have been predicted for Champawat, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Haridwar. Wind speeds may reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour. Dehradun is expected to record a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies expected in Himachal Pradesh and hilly regions

The IMD has also issued special alerts for hilly states due to unstable weather tomorrow conditions. Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness cloudy skies in Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba along with winds blowing at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

In Manali, the maximum temperature may remain around 11 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could drop to just 1 degree Celsius

Tomorrow weather forecast for India

State/UT Major Cities/Districts Weather Forecast for May 17 Max Temp Min Temp Delhi Delhi NCR Severe heatwave, extremely hot afternoon 42°C 30°C Uttar Pradesh Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Varanasi, Kanpur Severe heatwave alert in multiple districts 42°C 29°C Bihar Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga Heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning warning 41°C 27°C Jharkhand Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Dumka Heavy rain with winds up to 50 kmph 37°C 26°C Uttarakhand Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar Heavy rain and thunderstorm alert 27°C 19°C Himachal Pradesh Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Solan Cloudy skies and gusty winds 11°C (Manali) 1°C Punjab Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala Thunderstorms and scattered rain 39°C 25°C Haryana Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal Hot weather and heatwave conditions 43°C 28°C Rajasthan Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur Hot weather, cyclonic activity influence 44°C 29°C Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Rain and thunderstorms likely 40°C 26°C Chhattisgarh Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg Moderate to heavy rainfall 38°C 25°C West Bengal Kolkata, Darjeeling, Malda Thunderstorms and lightning alert 35°C 27°C Odisha Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri Rain and thunderstorm warning 36°C 26°C Assam Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh Heavy rain and lightning possible 33°C 24°C Meghalaya Shillong, Cherrapunji Heavy rainfall likely 24°C 18°C Tripura Agartala Rain and gusty winds expected 34°C 25°C Nagaland Kohima, Dimapur Thunderstorm and rainfall alert 29°C 21°C Sikkim Gangtok Heavy rain in hilly areas 22°C 16°C Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar, जम्मू Rain and thunderstorm warning 28°C 16°C Ladakh Leh Cloudy with light rain possibility 18°C 5°C Maharashtra Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur Hot and humid, isolated rain in some areas 36°C 27°C Gujarat Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot Very hot and dry conditions 43°C 29°C Goa Panaji Humid with light rain chances 33°C 26°C Karnataka Bengaluru, Mysuru Rain and thunderstorms expected 32°C 22°C Kerala Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Heavy rainfall alert 31°C 24°C Tamil Nadu Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore Rain and thunderstorms likely 37°C 28°C Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam Hot weather with isolated rain 39°C 28°C Telangana Hyderabad, Warangal Heatwave with evening cloud activity 40°C 27°C Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Rain and thunderstorms 28°C 20°C Mizoram Aizawl Moderate rainfall expected 27°C 21°C Manipur Imphal Thunderstorms and cloudy skies 29°C 22°C Andaman & Nicobar Islands Port Blair Heavy rain and thunderstorms 31°C 25°C Chandigarh Chandigarh Hot weather with possible evening clouds 40°C 27°C Puducherry Puducherry Humid with chances of rain 34°C 27°C Lakshadweep Kavaratti Rain and strong coastal winds 30°C 26°C

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