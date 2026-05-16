Weather Update Tomorrow (17-05-2026): IMD Issues Heatwave And Rain Warning For Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Full India Forecast

Tomorrow’s weather across India is expected to remain highly unstable as the country continues to battle an intense heatwave along with widespread rain and thunderstorm activity in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in at least 19 states on May 17, while many northern and central regions will continue to witness severe heat and dangerous heatwave conditions. The latest weather forecast shows that wind speeds in some rain-hit states may touch 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, raising concerns over lightning strikes, falling trees, and local disruptions. At the same time, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby areas are expected to remain under extreme heat conditions with temperatures crossing 42 degrees Celsius. The changing weather pattern is being linked to cyclonic circulations currently active over central Uttar Pradesh and southern Rajasthan in the lower troposphere region.
Cyclonic systems behind rain and thunderstorm activity across several states
According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is currently located over central Uttar Pradesh and surrounding regions, while another upper air cyclonic circulation has formed over southern Rajasthan and nearby areas. These systems are expected to influence weather tomorrow across large parts of eastern, northern, and southern India.
The IMD has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. Strong winds reaching up to 75 kilometres per hour are also expected in several of these states.
Severe heatwave likely to continue in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh
While rain is expected in many states, weather tomorrow in Delhi will remain extremely hot. The weather department has predicted severe heat and dangerous heatwave conditions in the national capital on May 17. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to reach 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain around 30 degrees Celsius.
Uttar Pradesh is also expected to face intense heat during the afternoon hours. Cities including Noida, Meerut, Moradabad, Balrampur, Basti, Azamgarh, Agra, Badaun, Pratapgarh, Mathura, Amethi, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Varanasi may witness severe heatwave conditions. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius while the minimum may remain around 29 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rain alerts issued for Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand
The weather tomorrow forecast for Bihar suggests heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in districts including Gaya, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, West Champaran, East Champaran, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Munger, Rohtas, Kaimur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Katihar, Khagaria, and Begusarai. Patna is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.
Jharkhand is also expected to receive heavy rainfall in Giridih, Dumka, Deoghar, Koderma, Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Ramgarh. Winds may blow at speeds between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour. Ranchi may witness a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.
In Uttarakhand, heavy rain and strong winds have been predicted for Champawat, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Haridwar. Wind speeds may reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour. Dehradun is expected to record a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.
Cloudy skies expected in Himachal Pradesh and hilly regions
The IMD has also issued special alerts for hilly states due to unstable weather tomorrow conditions. Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness cloudy skies in Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba along with winds blowing at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
In Manali, the maximum temperature may remain around 11 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could drop to just 1 degree Celsius
Tomorrow weather forecast for India
|State/UT
|Major Cities/Districts
|Weather Forecast for May 17
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Delhi
|Delhi NCR
|Severe heatwave, extremely hot afternoon
|42°C
|30°C
|Uttar Pradesh
|Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Varanasi, Kanpur
|Severe heatwave alert in multiple districts
|42°C
|29°C
|Bihar
|Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga
|Heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning warning
|41°C
|27°C
|Jharkhand
|Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Dumka
|Heavy rain with winds up to 50 kmph
|37°C
|26°C
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar
|Heavy rain and thunderstorm alert
|27°C
|19°C
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Solan
|Cloudy skies and gusty winds
|11°C (Manali)
|1°C
|Punjab
|Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala
|Thunderstorms and scattered rain
|39°C
|25°C
|Haryana
|Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal
|Hot weather and heatwave conditions
|43°C
|28°C
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur
|Hot weather, cyclonic activity influence
|44°C
|29°C
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur
|Rain and thunderstorms likely
|40°C
|26°C
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg
|Moderate to heavy rainfall
|38°C
|25°C
|West Bengal
|Kolkata, Darjeeling, Malda
|Thunderstorms and lightning alert
|35°C
|27°C
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri
|Rain and thunderstorm warning
|36°C
|26°C
|Assam
|Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh
|Heavy rain and lightning possible
|33°C
|24°C
|Meghalaya
|Shillong, Cherrapunji
|Heavy rainfall likely
|24°C
|18°C
|Tripura
|Agartala
|Rain and gusty winds expected
|34°C
|25°C
|Nagaland
|Kohima, Dimapur
|Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
|29°C
|21°C
|Sikkim
|Gangtok
|Heavy rain in hilly areas
|22°C
|16°C
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Srinagar, जम्मू
|Rain and thunderstorm warning
|28°C
|16°C
|Ladakh
|Leh
|Cloudy with light rain possibility
|18°C
|5°C
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur
|Hot and humid, isolated rain in some areas
|36°C
|27°C
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot
|Very hot and dry conditions
|43°C
|29°C
|Goa
|Panaji
|Humid with light rain chances
|33°C
|26°C
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru, Mysuru
|Rain and thunderstorms expected
|32°C
|22°C
|Kerala
|Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
|Heavy rainfall alert
|31°C
|24°C
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore
|Rain and thunderstorms likely
|37°C
|28°C
|Andhra Pradesh
|Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam
|Hot weather with isolated rain
|39°C
|28°C
|Telangana
|Hyderabad, Warangal
|Heatwave with evening cloud activity
|40°C
|27°C
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Itanagar
|Rain and thunderstorms
|28°C
|20°C
|Mizoram
|Aizawl
|Moderate rainfall expected
|27°C
|21°C
|Manipur
|Imphal
|Thunderstorms and cloudy skies
|29°C
|22°C
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|Port Blair
|Heavy rain and thunderstorms
|31°C
|25°C
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Hot weather with possible evening clouds
|40°C
|27°C
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|Humid with chances of rain
|34°C
|27°C
|Lakshadweep
|Kavaratti
|Rain and strong coastal winds
|30°C
|26°C
Also Read: Weather Today (16 May, 2026) Live Updates: Severe Heatwave To Scorch Rajasthan, UP Till May 21; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.