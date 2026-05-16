Somerville International School, Noida Hosts a Successful SISMUN ‘26 Conference

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16: Somerville International School, Noida successfully organised the fourth edition of its flagship Model United Nations conference, SISMUN ‘26, on 12th and 13th May 2026. The two-day conference brought together young minds from across the city for enriching discussions centred on diplomacy, debate and global dialogue. With participation from more than 26 schools and over 380 delegates, this edition emerged as one of the largest and most vibrant SISMUN conferences to date.

The prestigious event was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Mr. Thomas T. Roy, Superintendent & Secretary/Treasurer, Lott Carey Baptist Mission in India; Mrs. Mary George, President, Lott Carey Baptist Mission in India; Mrs. D.A. Tressler, Chairperson & Director, Somerville Schools; Dr. Mary Thomas, Principal, Somerville School, Greater Noida; Dr. Marilyn Thomas, Principal, Somerville International School, Noida; and Col. Joy Jose, Ex-Army Officer, Aviation Department, Indian Army who attended as the Chief Guest. Their inspiring presence added immense value and prestige to the occasion.

SISMUN ‘26 featured seven intellectually engaging committees — UNGA, UNSC, AIPPM, HCC, GENSAFE, GENSAFE 2.0, and the Multiverse Assembly (MVA). These committees provided delegates with a platform to deliberate on pressing global and national issues. The agendas ranged from international peace and security to gender rights, media regulation and historical crises, encouraging participants to think critically, negotiate diplomatically and propose meaningful solutions.

The Opening Ceremony commenced with great enthusiasm as the distinguished guests addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of youth participation in global discourse. Over the course of two days, delegates engaged in rigorous committee sessions, policy debates and resolution-drafting exercises. The conference also offered students valuable opportunities to strengthen their leadership, public speaking, negotiation and collaborative problem-solving skills.

The conference concluded with a grand Closing Ceremony and prize distribution, recognising outstanding delegates and schools for their exceptional performances. SISMUN ’26 ended on a high note, reaffirming Somerville International School’s commitment to nurturing global awareness, diplomacy and leadership among students.

Delegates from each committee were honoured with awards for Best Delegate, Best Position Paper, Special Mention and High Commendation. The Outstanding Participation Award, presented for the highest number of delegates, was jointly awarded to Lotus Valley International School, Noida Extension and Somerville School, Vasundhara Enclave, with both schools sending delegations of 41 students each. The Best School Trophy, awarded for securing the highest number of accolades through its delegates, was presented to Somerville School, Greater Noida.

The Fifth Edition of SISMUN is slated for April ’27.