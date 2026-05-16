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Home > Sports News > KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?

KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?

Kolkata Knight Riders face Gujarat Titans in a must-win IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens. Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR risk playoff elimination with defeat, while a washout could also damage qualification hopes in the tight IPL 2026 points table race.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff Qualification Scenario Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff Qualification Scenario Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 17:06 IST

KKR vs GT: Kolkata Knight Riders turn hosts in a crucial game at the Eden Gardens as they face the Gujarat Titans. It is a no-nonsense situation for KKR when it comes to their final three games. They have to end the league stage with three wins to possibly make it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs. However, despite the three wins, it might not be enough for the three-time champions to make it to the top four. With some rain around the city of Kolkata, all three results would be possible at the Eden Gardens. Here is a look at the KKR IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario.

KKR vs GT: Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario would depend on the result of the KKR vs GT. As we look at the points table before the crucial game at the Eden Gardens, it is vital to note that a loss or even a draw could knock KKR out of the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. 

IPL 2026 Points Table Before KKR vs GT

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053
2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12 8 4 0 16 0.551
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 4 0 14 0.331
4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 12 6 4 1 13 0.355
5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082
6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027
7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993
8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if KKR lose against GT

The worst possible scenario for the Kolkata Knight Riders tonight would be a loss in the KKR vs GT clash. If the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is defeated tonight, then they would only be able to finish with a maximum of 13 points. There are already four teams with 13 or more points, and potentially three more teams could finish with at least 14 points. This would mean that a loss tonight would virtually be knocked out.

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Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if KKR vs GT is washed out

The weather in Kolkata shows that there might not be any rain during the KKR vs GT clash. However, the forecast shows that there might be scattered thunderstorms in the city before the clash. If tonight’s match is washed out, then points will be shared between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans. While a washout might not eliminate the Knight Riders, it will certainly dampen their playoff chances. 

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if KKR win against GT

Ajinkya Rahane’s Knight Riders come into this game in search of a win. Winning might be the only option for KKR against GT. With three games remaining, the only way for the three-time champions to make it to the playoffs is by winning each of the games. If KKR wins tonight, then they could finish with a maximum of 15 points. While that might not be enough to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs, it will boost their chances. 

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KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?
Tags: Ajinkya RahaneEden GardensIPL 2026 Points TableKKR IPL 2026 playoffs scenarioKKR playoffsKKR vs GTKolkata Knight Riders qualification

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KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?
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KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?
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