KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League 2026 reached Eden Gardens once again as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the hard-to-beat Gujarat Titans in the 60th game of the season. This game is scheduled to be held at the revered Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, May 16 2026. This is an immensely important game for the Knight Riders. Being positioned near the bottom half of the points table, this is a must-win clash for them to remain in contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill leads a strong Gujarat unit targeting a top-two place in the tournament.

KKR vs GT Prediction: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026 Match Number Match 60 Competing Teams Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans Match Date Saturday, May 16 2026 Match Timing 7:30 PM IST Official Venue Eden Gardens Kolkata

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The traditional Eden Gardens ground offers a lightning-fast outfield, while the pitch gives true bounce and conditions the bat heavily during the opening power play overs. But quality spinners are often able to contrive good grip and turn. Because of this negating this somewhat in the middle overs, keeping the game finely poised. Bearing in mind the anticipated evening dew, the second innings bat is usually a shade easier as the ball gets hard to grip for the bowlers. Pitch conditions still heavily imply high scores late on.

KKR vs GT Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

KKR vs GT Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Prediction: Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) to Win the Toss.

Decision: Bowl first.

Gill will logically decide to bowl first, giving his furious new ball fast bowlers to exploit any up front swing, giving his emphatic batting always a cunning target to comfortably chase under the stadium floodlights.

KKR vs GT Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

With the current momentum and form, the Gujarat Titans look clear favourites to win this clash. Kolkata Knight Riders are still trying to come to terms with finding the right balance in their team, relying heavily on the likes of experienced hands such as Sunil Narine for individual brilliance. With their current form and the strong pecking order of the squad, the Gujarat Titans are going to be firm favourites to win this game and cement their place as definite dominators of the titanic tournament.

Also Read – KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 60 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices