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Home > Sports News > KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Get the accurate KKR vs GT winner and toss prediction for IPL 2026 Match 60. Check out the pitch report, probable playing XIs and find out who will win today's match. Will the Ajinkya Rahane-led side be able to keep their playoff chances alive or not? let's find out.

KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (Image Source: X)
KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 14:24 IST

Indian Premier League 2026 reached Eden Gardens once again as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the hard-to-beat Gujarat Titans in the 60th game of the season. This game is scheduled to be held at the revered Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, May 16 2026. This is an immensely important game for the Knight Riders. Being positioned near the bottom half of the points table, this is a must-win clash for them to remain in contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill leads a strong Gujarat unit targeting a top-two place in the tournament.

KKR vs GT Prediction: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026
Match Number Match 60
Competing Teams Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans
Match Date Saturday, May 16 2026
Match Timing 7:30 PM IST
Official Venue Eden Gardens Kolkata

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The traditional Eden Gardens ground offers a lightning-fast outfield, while the pitch gives true bounce and conditions the bat heavily during the opening power play overs. But quality spinners are often able to contrive good grip and turn. Because of this negating this somewhat in the middle overs, keeping the game finely poised. Bearing in mind the anticipated evening dew, the second innings bat is usually a shade easier as the ball gets hard to grip for the bowlers. Pitch conditions still heavily imply high scores late on.

KKR vs GT Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Players: Ramandeep Singh Or Rovman Powell

You Might Be Interested In
Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Players: Glenn Phillips Or Shahrukh Khan

KKR vs GT Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Prediction: Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) to Win the Toss. 
Decision: Bowl first. 

Gill will logically decide to bowl first, giving his furious new ball fast bowlers to exploit any up front swing, giving his emphatic batting always a cunning target to comfortably chase under the stadium floodlights.

KKR vs GT Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

With the current momentum and form, the Gujarat Titans look clear favourites to win this clash.  Kolkata Knight Riders are still trying to come to terms with finding the right balance in their team, relying heavily on the likes of experienced hands such as Sunil Narine for individual brilliance. With their current form and the strong pecking order of the squad, the Gujarat Titans are going to be firm favourites to win this game and cement their place as definite dominators of the titanic tournament.

Also Read – KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 60 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
Tags: Cricket Match PredictionEden Gardens pitch reportgujarat-titansIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026 Match 60KKR Vs GT PredictionKKR Vs GT Toss PredictionKKR Vs GT Winner PredictionKolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat TitansProbable Playing XIsshubman gillSunil NarineToss PredictionWho Will Win Today IPL Match

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KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

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KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

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