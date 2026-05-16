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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights

WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights

Check out the complete WWE SmackDown match results for May 15 2026. Gunther secures his championship match against Cody Rhodes while Trick Williams wins big.

WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights (Image Source: X)
WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 11:07 IST

The Friday Night SmackDown arrived in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, May 15 2026, at the Colonial Life Arena. The WWE aired its very first blue brand television taping since the Backlash premium live event, as it lit the fuse to the road toward Clash In Italy. The action-filled two-hour show produced a slew of blockbuster storylines as viewers watched Gunther secure his place in a title match against Cody Rhodes and Columbia Spartan hometown favourite Trick Williams emerging victorious over Elimination Chamber opponent Scripps Jay.

Participants Official Match Result
Gunther And Royce Keys Gunther Defeated Royce Keys
Carmelo Hayes And Ricky Saints Carmelo Hayes Defeated Ricky Saints
Paige, Brie, Bella, Giulia, and Kiana James Paige And Brie Bella Defeated Giulia And Kiana James
Trick Williams And The Miz Trick Williams Defeated The Miz
Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Michin, and B Fab Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Won By Disqualification
Damian Priest And Tama Tonga Damian Priest Defeated Tama Tonga

Cody Rhodes And Gunther Finalise Clash In Italy Title Match

Added complication was the seemingly straightforward contract signing between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Gunther, The Ring General refused to accept a slap on the wrist and pushed back, demanded respect and pointed out The Champ from the US. As Cody looked like he was about to accept newcomer Royce Keys, he then surprisingly came out to sign the contract himself, which resulted in General Manager Nick Aldis quickly announcing a match, where the winner will challenge Cody for the belt at Clash In Italy. This match was largely competitive but ended in the newcomer’s downfall when he refused to use the steel chair offered to him by Solo Sikoa. A cheap shot from behind by Gunther saw him execute his Powerbomb to earn the win. After the match, Cody Rhodes went to the top rope and hit the new #1 Contender with a chaotic Cross Rhodes.

Trick Williams Secures A Hometown Victory Over The Miz

The creative team should be praised here for their decision to open the program with United States Champion Trick Williams, which drew a huge reaction from his home state, South Carolina crowd. accompanied by Lil Yachty, the highly over Champion basked in the adulation until KitWilson and The Miz completely derailed the segment. This segment became a generic but highly entertaining hometown showcase match. The Miz took plenty of punishment and gave the local crowd a few tight near-falls, including a terrifying Skull Crushing Finale attempt. After surviving further outside interference from Kit Wilson and some chaotic interference from Lil Yachty, the Champion finally hit his trademark Trick Shot for a huge victory in front of his kin.

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WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights
Tags: Carmelo Hayes ReturnClash In Italy WWECody RhodesGuntherGunther Vs Royce KeysMay 15 2026Professional WrestlingThe MizTrick WilliamsTrick Williams HometownWWE SmackDown resultsWWE SmackDown Results May 15

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WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights
WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights
WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights
WWE SmackDown Results (May 15, 2026): Gunther Secures Cody Rhodes Title Match, Jade Cargill–Charlotte Flair Feud | Match Card Results And Highlights

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