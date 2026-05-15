IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs CSK: Updated Standings on May 15 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stay Top, Playoff Race Heats up

IPL 2026 Standings: Chennai Super Kings would now have to win both of their remaining league stage games to make it to the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants handed a tough seven-wicket loss to the Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. After setting up a target of 188 runs, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was in the driving seat. However, a blistering knock from Mitchell Marsh put the Super Giants in the driving seat. Marsh scored 90 runs in only 38 balls before he was run out at the non-striker’s end. The defeat to CSK means that the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs has spiced up.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to lead the IPL 2026 points table. The defending champions, led by Rajat Patidar, have won eight of their 12 games. Like RCB, the Gujarat Titans, too, have 16 points next to their name and are placed second on the points table. Both of these teams are the likeliest to make the IPL 2026 playoffs. Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings make up the top four spots.

IPL 2026: Who won the LSG vs CSK clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium?

Lucknow Super Giants won the LSG vs CSK clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The hosts were powered to a seven-wicket win by Mitchell Marsh. The Australian scored 90 runs in only 38 balls to kill the chase. He was supported by Josh Inglis, who played a perfect second fiddle. Nicholas Pooran provided the finishing touches to the chase, hitting four sixes in a row to win the clash. Meanwhile, Akash Singh in the first innings was the star performer with the bat in hand. The left-arm pacer picked up three wickets while being highly economical.

IPL 2026: How has LSG performed so far?

Lucknow Super Giants, despite recording a win against the Chennai Super Kings, had a pretty disappointing tournament in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. It was only the fourth win for the Super Giants in IPL 2026 and they still find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.

IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs CSK

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 4 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 12 6 4 1 13 0.355 5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Which Teams Are In IPL Playoffs Race?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are currently the only two teams with 16 points next to their name. While the two teams have not qualified for the playoffs, they look likely to take two of the four spots. Meanwhile, the next two spots could see as many as six teams fighting. Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are in contention for making it to the playoffs.

IPL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

Lucknow Super Giants, in spite of defeating the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side has won only four of their 12 games in the season. However, with two games remaining, LSG still have a huge say in the tournament with respect to the IPL 2026 playoffs as they face Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings next.

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